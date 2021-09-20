Traditions old and new welcome UChicago students to campus

UChicago undergraduates in the Class of 2025 will begin to move into residence halls on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and join their peers for Orientation Week events to celebrate their entrance into the College.

On Wednesday, the annual tradition of Opening Convocation will mark the beginning of first-year students’ entrance into the UChicago scholarly community. This event, which begins at 3:30 p.m., will include remarks from President Paul Alivisatos and John W. Boyer, dean of the College. The Opening Convocation address will be followed by the University’s welcome tradition of a bagpipe procession across the Main Quad and through Hull Gate.

A livestream of Opening Convocation and the procession will be available on Facebook and on the UChicago News website.

Live captions for Opening Convocation will be available here.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Assoc. Prof. Kimberly Kay Hoang will deliver the annual Aims of Education address in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. An award-winning sociologist, Hoang will speak in front of a small group of first-year students, while all other students in the College will watch from their residence halls. The speech will also be streamed on Facebook.

As an introduction to UChicago’s distinctive style of learning, all first-years will then discuss the address with faculty members in colloquia at their residence halls—their first opportunity to engage in the kind of open discussion and creative inquiry that will become a hallmark of their education in the College.

Incoming graduate students will also kick off the school year this week with Welcome Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.

O-Week will also include 2024: Rising, a lineup of events for second-year students to engage with the UChicago community and reacquaint themselves with in-person learning. Later this quarter, members of the Class of 2024 will celebrate their achievements with their own bagpipe procession through Hull Gate.

With adherence to public health guidelines, many other traditions of O-Week return this year, including the Logan Center O-Party and College Night at the Museum of Science and Industry. Autumn Quarter classes begin on Sept. 27.