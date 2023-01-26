At UChicago event, Holder asks: What are we doing to advance Rev. King’s dream?

Holder recalled the devastation of King’s assassination, and how that loss still cuts today.

“We still feel that deepest of wounds, the passing of a man — but not the death of a dream — the vicious murder of our nation’s most committed, most courageous and most consequential drum major for justice,” he said.

Holder, the first African American to serve as U.S. attorney general, said that as we mark what would have been King’s 94th birthday and mourn his death, “We must also commit ourselves to making real the dream that animated his too-short life.”

Holder said that mass shootings, racial and social inequities and police killings challenge our modern society. And, several decades after the passage of the Voting Rights Act, the ability to vote remains under siege, Holder said, calling it the “chief civil rights issue of our time.”

“The ability to vote is not a privilege. It is a right,” he said.

To honor King, everyone must ask themselves what they are doing to help lift up his values and heal our divisions by bringing our fellow citizens together in the name of tolerance, non-violence, justice and compassion, Holder said. Ask yourself: “What am I doing?” he challenged attendees.

“It is only by coming together that we can write the next great chapter of America’s story,” he said.

Committing to King’s mission

In his opening remarks, UChicago President Paul Alivisatos said King’s words still ring true today. “Through his words and through his works, he called countless people to action.”

Alivisatos also noted that the challenges of that era have shifted today, but King’s call to action remains vital and we must commit ourselves to his mission.