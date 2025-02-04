Ruby Bridges urges people to ‘choose good’ in the fight against injustice

The conversation was preceded by remarks from UChicago undergraduate student Arsima Araya and President Paul Alivisatos. Both speakers evoked the memory of Dr. King, who spoke at Rockefeller Chapel in 1956 and 1959.

“People gathered here 60 years ago in search of renewal, inspiration and connection at a time of heightened racial divides and uncertainty,” said Araya, a fourth-year in the College. “I find that we enter this room in eerily similar circumstances.”

Alivisatos encouraged the gathered UChicago and greater South Side communities to not only honor King’s legacy, but also seek inspiration in Bridges’ story, which he said “exemplifies resilience, courage and the tremendous potential of one individual acting in service of an idea.”

“She reminds us that the seeds of compassion, once planted, can flourish for generations,” Alivisatos said.

‘Racism is a grown-up disease’

Six years after Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision ordering the integration of public schools, the New Orleans school system remained sluggish to comply. In 1960, a federal judge ordered schools to integrate.

When the NAACP went knocking door-to-door looking for students to attend all-white schools, Bridges’ parents—sharecroppers from Mississippi—were divided. Her father had recently returned from military service, where racism followed him home from the battlefield.

“For my parents, education was a luxury they could not afford,” Bridges said. “It was my mother that really wanted this opportunity…and like many strong Black women, she won.”

On the first day of school, Bridges recalled how she and her mother were driven to school by U.S. marshals—tall, white men wearing yellow armbands. They were there to protect Bridges and her mother from a vicious mob and death threats.

But to six-year-old Bridges, the police barricades and screams seemed like a different day in New Orleans. “I remember looking out the window and thinking: Today is Mardi Gras,” she said. “We’re in a parade.”

“I need you to understand that what protected me was the innocence of a child,” she said.