UChicago director and dramaturg is making classic theater feel fresh

Randle-Bent joined Court as a full-time staff member last summer, when shuttered theaters were getting back on their feet (the Court did so in spectacular fashion with a 2022 Regional Tony Award). It also was a moment when American regional theater grappled with its identity and history.

“It’s a place where a huge swath of the population can't even imagine themselves going—that was before we were all afraid to be in rooms together,” Randle-Bent said.

Randle-Bent’s relatively new role is part of Court’s commitment to continually reimagine what it means to serve many audiences as a classical theatre. The Court is a center for artistic expression located on Chicago’s South Side. It’s also a vibrant part of the UChicago community, helping to bridge the classroom and the stage, pedagogy and practice.

“What Gabby can bring, because she's kind of a unicorn, is an understanding of how all these worlds operate,” said the Court’s Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre. “So that we're more valuable to the university, we're more valuable to the community, and our artistic work is even stronger. Because all three of them are connected.”

Dramaturg, director, scholar

Randle-Bent began as the inaugural research fellow at Court, co-directing productions including “The Tragedy of Othello” and serving as dramaturg for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” Many people think of dramaturgs as the scholars in the room—providing designers with historical context or actors with insight into a playwright's intent.

Randle-Bent thinks of the job as more like a great editor—a Toni Morrison to Toni Cade Bambara. Or how an engineer works with an architect. “Anybody can imagine a fanciful building, but part of that work is to craft something beautiful that also withstands gale force winds,” Randle-Bent said.

Most recently, she co-directed the Steppenwolf for Young Adults production of “1919”—an adaptation of Eve Ewing’s poetry collection about Chicago’s 1919 Race Riot. This past fall she made her solo directorial debut at Court with “The Island.”