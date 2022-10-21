1919 brings story of Chicago race riots to the stage

During an Oct. 12 conversation with WBEZ’s Sasha-Ann Simons at UChicago’s Logan Center for the Arts, Ewing emphasized that learning about an important historical event for the first time isn’t a cause for shame. “It is a moment to ask yourself: ‘Who is invested in your not knowing? What systems are perpetuated by your not knowing?’”

Three years ago, Ewing published 1919, a collection of poetry that examined the race riots in Chicago. That same summer, racial tensions erupted in dozens of U.S. cities—a period which became known as “The Red Summer.” Ewing’s poems have recently been adapted in a new play at the Steppenwolf Theatre aimed at teaching young adults in particular about this difficult chapter in Chicago history—and how it shaped Chicago’s racial geography.

“1919 is a time when people lost their lives for absolutely no good reason, and there were no heroes or happy endings,” Ewing said. “It was just a bad thing that happened.”

Time is a circle

Early on in 1919, a character says: “This story didn’t start with Eugene Williams, and it doesn’t end with him.”

Both the show and its source material embrace the idea that history is cyclical and non-linear. In one moment, the audience is on the beach watching people dive for Williams’ body. In another, they are watching sharecroppers debate staying in the Jim Crow South or heading north to an unknown future in Chicago—a choice many Black Americans faced in the early 20th century.

For Ewing, a scholar in UChicago’s Department of Race, Diaspora and Indigeneity, poetry allowed her to create emotional entry points into history. “What is happening in people's hearts when they set out for a new place? What is the fear that they have to overcome, and what is the hope that drives them?” asked Ewing. “To me, that's the core of this story.”

Each poem of 1919 is in direct conversation with a passage from a 1922 report called The Negro in Chicago: A Study of Race Relations and A Race Riot. Ewing came across the document while researching housing segregation for her book Ghosts in the Schoolyard. The purpose of the 600-page report was to find the root cause of the 1919 riots and propose solutions to prevent anything like them from happening again.