UChicago students debate and make deals in ‘Psychology of Negotiation’ course

In fact, he aims for students to understand how detrimental that mindset is to negotiation—and the psychology behind why that perception is so widespread.

Keysar, the William Benton Professor in Psychology at the University of Chicago, has taught the undergraduate class for the past eighteen years. He says it’s not about the “how-to,” but rather learning the “why” that lies beneath every negotiation.

Instead of centering his class around tricks or rhetorical techniques, he leaves students with a deeper understanding of the cognitive biases, emotional dynamics and trust-building strategies that drive negotiations, from the workplace to the White House. Armed with this deeper understanding, Keysar then challenges students to put their negotiation skills into practice.

The roots of disagreement

“Negotiation” attracts undergraduate students from all disciplines, including English, physics, political science and economics.

Part of the course is a traditional lecture that includes real-world cases and examples from psychological studies. But then it takes an unusual turn, as students split off to negotiate with each other based on simulated cases they have studied throughout the prior week.

For one week’s exercise, for example, students took part in a coalition negotiation, each taking the roles of different parties discussing building a big port. Every constituent—union workers, federal government, environmentalists, competing ports—has their own interests and goals, which do not always align. They must try to reach an agreement without leaving too much potential value on the table.