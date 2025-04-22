UChicago students debate and make deals in ‘Psychology of Negotiation’ course

Other negotiations require participants to debate job salary and benefits, reenact apartment building board disagreements, or sell their family business to a larger corporation.
“Students get very invested in the negotiations, sometimes pretty emotionally,” Keysar said. “Once they do it, they really want to understand why they acted one way and someone else acted another.”
In his lectures, Keysar draws from other psychologists of negotiation to discuss topics such as power’s influence on negotiation, honesty in negotiations and how to maximize the earnings for each side.
Keysar also stresses the value of cooperation in order to maximize both sides’ gains. George Hagle, a fourth-year history and political science major, explained that the course has helped him understand the “roots of disagreements and the formation of compromise,” allowing him to understand the importance of cooperation to gaining mutual benefit.
This shift in mindset is one of the key transformations students experience: They no longer see negotiation as a battle of wills, but as an opportunity to identify the other’s priorities and establish an agreement that accounts for both.
The negotiation exercises also allow students to develop tangible skills while also building camaraderie.
“This is one of the rare classes I've taken where, even though it's a bigger lecture, there's a cohesive community,” Hagle said. “I attribute that to the interactive nature of the class and the method of teaching.”
‘Monumental’ takeaways
Ultimately, students come to the course with varying levels of experience with psychology but leave with both intellectual and applicable understanding.
Keysar frequently receives emails from students who previously took the course, explaining how understanding the psychology has helped them practically, he said.