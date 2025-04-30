Holly J. Humphrey, national leader in medical education, 1956-2025

Her extraordinary career at UChicago also included an internal medicine residency, a pulmonary and critical care fellowship, a chief residency and 14 years as program director of the internal medicine residency program. Her colleagues said her voice and influence made an immeasurable impact on the field and countless mentees throughout her career.

“The common threads through all of Dr. Holly Humphrey’s roles at the University of Chicago were her exceptional skill and compassion as a gifted clinician, her unusual ability to connect with, inspire and serve as a role model for students and learners at varying levels of their training and her unwavering commitment to providing access to medical care of the highest quality to all, particularly the most vulnerable,” said Kenneth S. Polonsky, the Richard T. Crane Distinguished Service Professor and former dean of the of the biological sciences division and the Pritzker school.

“Dr. Humphrey trained thousands of physicians whose ability to practice clinical medicine has been enhanced by what they learned from her and by following her personal example. Her impact has been broad and profound, and her untimely passing in the prime of her career is a tragic loss.”

As dean for medical education, Humphrey led the development of numerous programs and initiatives that remain fundamental to the experiences of students, residents and faculty at UChicago. Her signature programs centered on diversity and inclusion, mentorship, professionalism and medical education scholarship.

“It is rare a day passes that I don’t see the profound impact Holly had on medical education nationwide and, especially, on the culture at the Pritzker School of Medicine,” said Pritzker’s current Dean for Medical Education Vineet Arora, who trained under Humphrey as an internal medicine resident and chief resident. “Having been so fortunate as to receive her generous mentorship and support for more than 25 years, I recognize the acute loss that many of us who trained under her are feeling."

“Holly’s defining traits, including her spirit, warmth and ability to take the high road, will live on through the thousands of people she has trained and lives she has touched.”

Leadership across decades

In 2005, Humphrey co-founded the Bowman Society, which honors the legacy of James E. Bowman, professor emeritus in the departments of pathology and medicine and the biological sciences division's first tenured African-American professor. The Bowman Society hosts regular lectures to highlight scholarship that is important to healthcare in minority communities and also provides mentorship and support for students, residents and faculty.