Holly J. Humphrey, national leader in medical education, 1956-2025

Humphrey also led the founding in 2006 of the Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators at UChicago to support and promote research, innovation and scholarship in medical education. The Academy hosts the annual Medical Education Day, sponsors faculty development opportunities, and funds scholarships in medical education.
Additionally, Humphrey established a teaching partnership with NorthShore University Health System, now Endeavor Health, which created the Holly J. Humphrey Medical Education Fund with a one-million-dollar gift to UChicago in recognition of her leadership in medical education.
Prior to her time as dean for medical education, Humphrey spent 14 years at the helm of the UChicago internal medicine residency program. It was during this time, in 1989, that she and then-Pritzker Dean of Students Norma Wagoner led the country’s first White Coat Ceremony at UChicago, with Humphrey delivering the keynote address. The tradition, in which first-year medical students are endowed with their first white coat in the presence of their families and faculty, was later adopted and formalized by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, which now supports similar events at medical and nursing schools across the country and around the world.
In 2018, Humphrey stepped down from her role as dean for medical education, leaving UChicago after nearly 40 years to become the eighth president of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, which is dedicated to improving health and healthcare in the U.S. through advances in medical education and the training of health professionals.
In addition to her work with the Macy Foundation, Humphrey held numerous national leadership positions during her career, including chair of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine’s board of directors, chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine, president of the Association of Program Directors in Internal Medicine and president of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society board of directors. She was also a member of the advisory board of the Bucksbaum-Siegler Institute for Clinical Excellence at UChicago and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2020.
Along with her husband Duane Follman, who trained in internal medicine at UChicago, Humphrey is survived by her three children: Benjamin Follman (married to Emma), Hannah Follman and Sarah Follman, who graduated from Pritzker in 2021 and completed an emergency medicine residency at UChicago. She is also survived by brothers Philip (married to Sue) and Richard (married to Chris).
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 2, at Christ Church, 501 Oak Brook Rd. in Oak Brook, Illinois. A livestream will be made available for those who are unable to attend—more information can be found here.
A memorial will be planned on the UChicago campus at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to student scholarship funds at either the UChicago Pritzker School of Medicine or North Central College.
—Adapted from an article first published by the Pritzker School of Medicine.