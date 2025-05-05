Study could point way to reducing scar tissue around implants

Over time, scar tissue slows or stops implanted bioelectronics. But new interdisciplinary research could help pacemakers, sensors and other implantable devices keep people healthier for longer.

In a paper published in Nature Materials, a group of researchers led by University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering Asst. Prof. Sihong Wang outlined a suite of design strategies for the semiconducting polymers used in implantable devices, all aimed at reducing the foreign-body response triggered by implants.

The immune system is primed to detect and respond to foreign objects. In some cases, the immune system might reject lifesaving devices such as pacemakers or drug delivery systems. But in all cases, the immune system will encase the devices in scar tissue over time, hurting the devices’ ability to help patients.

“A lot of research groups are making very novel designs of implantable devices, but almost every research group is using a similar model and is facing a similar challenge: long-term implantability,” said Pritzker Molecular Engineering postdoctoral researcher Seounghun Kang, a co-first author of the paper.

Working through scar tissue

A polymer—any polymer—is built around a chemical “backbone” with a series of branching side chains building out the rest of the material’s structure.

To make polymers that triggered less of an immune response when implanted in live tissue, the team took a two-pronged approach. They both incorporated the compound selenophene into the backbone and added other immunomodulating materials to the side chains.