A UChicago composer finds inspiration in Rome

Editor’s note: This story is part of Dispatches from Abroad, a series highlighting UChicago community members who are researching, studying and working around the world.

Each morning Baldwin Giang wakes up, walks to the window and looks out over Janiculum Hill, the highest point in Rome. Though his day will surely involve composing music, the University of Chicago graduate student isn’t interested in staying locked inside a studio when the city is at his fingertips.

“Rome is really exciting because it's the kind of place where you can be constantly surprised if you open yourself up to it,” Giang said.

A P.h.D. student in the Department of Music, Giang is a composer, pianist and multimedia artist. He composes for many types of ensembles: small and orchestral, vocal and electronic. His work has been described by UChicago composer Prof. Augusta Read Thomas (Giang’s dissertation advisor) as a marriage of “an adventurous mind with incredibly tight craft.”

In 2023, Giang was awarded the nationally competitive Samuel Barber Rome Prize, granting him a year of “time and space to think and work” at the American Academy in Rome. Fellows work across disciplines ranging from design to ancient studies to visual arts.

While in Italy, Giang is composing several projects, including one inspired by the novel “Call Me by Your Name.” But his time is equally spent on using the fellowship’s other opportunities to inform his practice: creative shop talks with his cohort, community events and the freedom to explore.

“For me, the special part of coming here is being around these other fellows and getting to engage with the city of Rome,” Giang said.