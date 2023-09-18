UChicago community welcomes new students to campus

Noting that the University offers an environment where “there is wisdom to be gleaned from every corner and every voice,” Alivisatos encouraged students to seek “moments when dots connect” and test new conclusions can only be reached through open discourse and debate. “My deep hope is that light shines on exactly the piece of knowledge you seek,” said Alivisatos.

Alivisatos’ speech was followed by remarks from Jason Merchant, vice provost and the Lorna Puttkammer Straus Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Linguistics and in the College. Merchant reflected on the University’s rich traditions of defending academic freedom, citing its influential Kalven Report and Chicago Principles.

The bagpipe procession and Rockefeller Chapel Convocation were first in a series of daylong graduate orientation activities to welcome students, connect them to campus life and provide opportunities to network and socialize. Other activities included a resource fair in Ida Noyes Hall featuring more than 50 campus centers and offices, and an event examining the past and future of free expression at UChicago. Specialized sessions also offered resources for international students and an exploration of UChicagoGRAD’s fellowship database and advising services.

On Sept. 20, new undergrad students will make their official entrance into the UChicago community during Opening Convocation. The event, which will be webcast live from Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at 3:30 p.m., will include remarks from President Paul Alivisatos and Dean Melina Hale. Students will then say goodbye to their families and join a bagpipe procession across the Main Quadrangles and through Hull Gate.

At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Prof. Christopher Wild will deliver this year’s Aims of Education address—a revered tradition that explores the purpose of a liberal arts education and encourages undergraduate students to reflect on their future in the College. The event will be followed by small-group discussions in residence halls, which will be led by distinguished UChicago faculty.

Learn more about graduate student orientation at the UChicagoGRAD website. Learn more about O-Week for undergraduate students at the College website.