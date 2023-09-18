UChicago community welcomes new students to campus

The University of Chicago community is welcoming new graduate and undergraduate students to campus this week with activities and events aimed at introducing them to their peers and their new academic home.
On Sept. 19, incoming graduate students across UChicago’s 12 schools and divisions marked the beginning of their academic year with the University’s traditional celebratory bagpipe procession. Incoming students connected with new peers and colleagues as they made their way from the Main Quadrangles to Rockefeller Chapel, where they were welcomed into the University with Convocation remarks from President Paul Alivisatos, faculty speakers and leaders of the University’s Graduate Council.
Alivisatos reflected on the diversity of experiences and intellectual dynamism that incoming graduate students bring to the University community. Alivisatos also emphasized the importance of critical rigor, open inquiry and free expression in graduate students’ mission to arrive at pioneering insights in their various fields during their time at the UChicago.
“As students, you will embark on an effort to extend the forefront of knowledge and practice in your fields,” said Alivisatos. “Engage in debates, challenge your beliefs, and most importantly, stay curious.”