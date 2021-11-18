UChicago, Chicago Police Department leaders reaffirm commitment to campus safety

Leaders from the University of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department held a discussion Nov. 17 to address campus safety and security following recent shootings in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The event was held a week after the murder of UChicago graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, who was killed Nov. 9 during a robbery near campus.

President Paul Alivisatos began the event by stating that safety is his top priority, and reiterated the University’s commitment to partnering with the city and community to enhance safety across campus. Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security at UChicago, outlined the steps that the University of Chicago Police Department has taken in response to the tragedy, and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown discussed the events that led to the arrest of the suspect for Zheng’s murder.

In a question-and-answer session, the leaders highlighted new strategies they are implementing to enhance safety, including increased patrols in the area, a 24-hour UCPD strategic operations center, increased use of security cameras and license plate readers, additional transportation options for the University community, and expanded coordination between the University and city police departments.