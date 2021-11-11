UChicago leaders host safety webinar in response to recent incidents

During a Nov. 11 webinar, University of Chicago leaders discussed ongoing steps to address public safety following Nov. 9 shootings in the Hyde Park neighborhood, including the murder of recent UChicago graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng. President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee said the University is taking seriously the challenges that face an urban campus, with Lee sharing her experiences and concerns as a parent who has lived in Hyde Park for years. She also mentioned an upcoming event with a senior Chicago Police Department official, which will include a live question and answer session.

Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security, outlined specific steps that the University has taken and will be taking to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those who study, teach and work on campus, as well as visitors and local residents. They also extended their sympathies to the family of Shaoxiong Zheng, who was killed during the course of a robbery, and discussed the impact his death has had on the UChicago community.