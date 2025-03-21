There’s no such thing as a ‘golden age,’ says Renaissance scholar

During the pandemic, Assoc. Prof. Ada Palmer kept hearing one question: If the Black Plague caused the Renaissance, will COVID cause a golden age?

It was “such a bad question,” she said, that the answer required a full blog post and then a 700+ page book.

“Fundamentally, there are several problems with the question,” said Palmer, an associate professor of Early Modern European History at the University of Chicago. “One is the belief that the Renaissance was a golden age. One is the belief that the Middle Ages is a dark age. Another is the belief that dark ages and golden ages exist at all.”

Palmer’s Inventing the Renaissance: The Myths of a Golden Age, released this month from the University of Chicago Press, takes a wry look at the mythmaking of an era with intentionally fuzzy boundaries through jokes, imagined text messages and in-depth historical analysis.

Palmer argues that many things we associate with the Renaissance—innovations in art, science, philosophy and politics—actually began gradually during the Middle Ages. Also, this myth of a golden age was carefully crafted by historians and has been used repeatedly throughout history to legitimize authority and political agendas.

In the following edited Q&A, Palmer discusses why the Renaissance wasn’t such a great time to live in and how humans shape history to justify their own means.

What about this question—whether COVID could cause a golden age—inspired you to write this book?

One of the funny things about working on the Renaissance is that it's an incredibly over-studied period. But the fact that it's so overstudied also means that it has so many errors and so much residue of when history was saturated with nationalism.

A lot of the claims people make about history invoke the idea that there are dark ages and golden ages, and that there are falls and rises. Even if you're making that claim about America, you're basing that claim on Renaissance claims about the “Golden Age of Rome,” the “Dark Age of the Middle Ages.” So, we really need to re-examine the Renaissance and have a big public conversation about it to help people realize that there are no golden ages. There are no dark ages. And the idea that there are these cycles of history is itself fully propagandistic.

Where did this myth that the Renaissance is a golden age originally come from?

It's something that the Renaissance is at fault for, at least in the beginning. This is right after the Black Death—around the 1380s or 1390s. These Renaissance guys, writers like Petrarch and Machiavelli, invented this idea that they were living in an age of ash and shadow. That if they worked hard, they could make a better world by imitating the golden age they knew about, which is ancient Rome.

At first, it's aspirational. Can we make a golden age by imitating the golden age we know about? The Renaissance doesn't think that it is a golden age; it thinks that it needs to try to make a golden age, or everyone will be doomed.

What are misconceptions people have about the Renaissance?

We have the idea that there was the bad, dark, stagnant Middle Ages, where for 1000 years, everyone just read the Bible and sat in the mud. Then this magical excellent thing happened that started history and progress going again.