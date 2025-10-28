Scientists unite to explore origins of life

When and where did life on Earth begin? What ingredients does the recipe for life require? Is there life out there beyond the stars, and if so, did it arise in the same way? Or are we alone in the universe? On Sept. 8, more than 100 scientists from around the world gathered at the University of Chicago for five days to share their discoveries as they search for answers to these questions. The third annual Origins Federation Conference brought together prominent researchers in biology, chemistry, physics, earth science, planetary sciences and astronomy to share and discuss research results through talks and extended poster sessions, identify new opportunities for inquiry and foster interdisciplinary collaborations. “No one discipline can solve this mystery,” said Fred Ciesla, professor and department chair of UChicago’s Department of the Geophysical Sciences and one of the conference’s organizers. “This gathering offers the opportunity to report developments to your own community while also communicating their significance to other fields.”

Co-organized by University Prof. Jack Szostak, the conference serves as the annual meeting of the Origins Federation, a global consortium of four leading research institutions dedicated to advancing our understanding of the emergence and early evolution of life and its place in the cosmos. Established in 2023, the federation comprises the UChicago Center for the Origins of Life, Harvard University’s Origins of Life Initiative, ETH Zürich’s Centre for Origin & Prevalence of Life, and the University of Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for Life in the Universe. The first meeting was hosted by Harvard, followed by Cambridge. Next year, the conference will be hosted by ETH Zürich. Discovery discussions The core of the conference was a series of presentations covering cutting-edge research across a wide breadth of topics, delivered by experts from institutions around the world. Each day began with a 101 talk during which a chemist or geologist, for instance, explained foundational concepts in a way that a physicist or an astronomer could understand. These introductory talks covered topics including ribozyme evolution and prebiotic chemistry. The rest were more specialized, focused on recent studies. UChicago researchers delivered talks including “Probing Formation via Exoplanet Atmospheric Composition” by astrophysicist Diana Powell and “Structural and Functional Characterization of a Self-Acylating RNA Motif” by chemist Joe Piccirilli. Physicist Martin Falk gave a talk entitled “Replication of Collectively Coded Information.” Presentations were at times complementary. One afternoon’s lineup featured back-to-back talks on exoplanet research, including “Prospects for Detecting Biosignatures on Exoplanets” by Cambridge astronomer Nikku Madhusudhan, whose study outlining the detection of potential biosignatures on a habitable planet 120 light-years from Earth made international news last spring. The following talk, “Challenges for Detecting Biosignatures on Exoplanets” by UChicago astrophysicist Jacob Bean presented an analysis of data from multiple observations of the planet that yielded a different conclusion. The conference also featured extended poster sessions, with presenters giving flash talks. Among the presenters were students, who had the opportunity to share their research while engaging with senior scientists from various fields, gaining valuable experience in multidisciplinary study. The agenda also had ample time scheduled for networking between talks, over meals, and during a visit to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. The nature of the conference was a conversation, both figuratively and literally, laying the groundwork for spontaneous collaborations and surprises. New frontiers The range of topics offered participants abundant opportunity to hear about the latest breakthroughs within their own scientific subfield while also learning about work in areas far from their own. UChicago physicist Arvind Murugan’s research is already particularly multidisciplinary. He works at the intersection of physics, biology, computation and materials science to understand the hallmarks of life. One key element of his work is understanding how matter self-replicates. “The matter-to-life question—under what conditions does non-living stuff start making copies of itself—is perhaps the most interesting question in physics,” said Murugan.



Many of the questions explored at the conference require physics thinking, he said. While many of the talks were closely relevant to Murugan’s work, he particularly enjoyed the early Earth and planet formation talks, which were far from his field of study.