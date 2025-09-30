A UChicago professor’s ‘artisanal’ approach to science

The nature of life is one of the most widely examined topics in science and yet remains deeply mysterious.

Life is governed by physical laws, shaped by chemical interactions and influenced by environmental conditions. Leveraging physical principles helps scientists better understand living systems. But the reverse is also true: Scientists can apply biological principles to better understand or design physical systems.

Arvind Murugan, associate professor in the University of Chicago Department of Physics, the James Franck Institute and the College, works at the intersection of several fields. He uses biology, physics, computation and materials science to study the essential functions of life—learning, self-replication and evolution—in the simplest possible systems.

“My group studies how physical systems can learn and process information by exploiting their innate abilities rather than through top-down engineered solutions,” said Murugan, who joined UChicago in 2015.

Recently named one of eight 2025 Schmidt Polymaths, Murugan joins a global cohort of creative, recently tenured scientists and engineers working in a variety of disciplines who will each receive up to $2.5 million over five years to pursue research in new disciplines or using new methodologies.

Schmidt Sciences is a nonprofit organization founded in 2024 by Eric and Wendy Schmidt that works to accelerate scientific knowledge and breakthroughs with the most promising, advanced tools to support a thriving planet. The Schmidt Science Polymath Program enables researchers to take adventurous leaps, engaging in novel research that would otherwise be challenging to fund.

Murugan will use his award to “explore how molecules can learn and compute by doing what comes naturally, revealing how evolution and synthetic biology can harness hidden powers in the physics of matter without micromanaging every detail.”

‘Neuroscience without neurons’

When scientists work with cells, they often treat them like tiny computers. Sensing, decision-making and action are all separate. That “separate brain and muscle” concept, inspired by how engineers build computers, guides how scientists explain cell behavior and informs synthetic biology designs.

“My group asks, what if the muscle can also do the learning and the thinking?” said Murugan. “What if the same physical and chemical processes that produce a response can also sense what’s happening and choose the right response?”

He calls this “neuroscience without neurons.”

Compared with separate-brain-and-muscle designs, the systems Murugan’s team studies use fewer engineered parts and require less energy while building a collective that is more reliable than its parts. The team sees it as a promising alternative for understanding what cells actually do and as a new kind of engineering for molecular systems made of unreliable parts.

One specific project involves neural network–like computation through the physics of phase transitions. Over the years, Murugan’s team has shown that physical systems can use phase boundaries—the same concept that separates ice from liquid water—to make complex decisions based on multiple input factors, much like those made by simple neural networks.

These boundaries can act like physical versions of the if/then switches that form the basis of computing: Cross the phase boundary and proteins condense, or stay on the other side and they don’t.