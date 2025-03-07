Roland Winston, pioneer in solar energy, engineering and physics, 1936–2025

Roland Winston, SB’56, SM’57, PhD’63—a pioneer in solar energy, engineering, and physics—died Feb. 8 at his home in California. He was 88.

Winston was a University of Chicago professor in the Department of Physics from 1965 to 2003, serving as the department chair from 1989 to 1995, as well as a member of the Enrico Fermi Institute. In 2003, he helped establish the University of California, Merced, where he retired as Distinguished Professor Emeritus.

Winston is considered to have founded the field of non-imaging optics, whose principles shape many technologies today. He published hundreds of articles in scientific journals, co-wrote several books, and held more than 50 patents.

In the 1970s, he created the “Winston cone,” an innovative design to collect light more efficiently. Winston cones underlie many solar energy installations today, but they have also mapped the stars, the Earth’s climate, and the fundamental makeup of the universe. They have been designed and carried high aboard mountains, into the Earth’s atmosphere aboard balloons, and headed out to space itself.

“Roland—a remarkably thoughtful and creative scientist and a kind and generous colleague—invented the field of non-imaging optics to solve a problem he encountered while constructing a detector for a particle physics experiment,” said Edward Blucher, UChicago Professor in the Physics Department and Director of the Enrico Fermi Institute. “His insight revolutionized light collection for both solar energy and for numerous experiments in physics and astronomy.”

Solar energy foundations

More than 50 years ago, as a junior faculty member in the University of Chicago Physics Department, Winston published a 1966 paper introducing a new field he called non-imaging optics, describing the compound parabolic solar concentrator, a highly efficient device that collects and concentrates light. He also introduced “Winston Cones,” non-imaging light collectors that by their design maximize the amount of light that can be focused from large areas into smaller photodetectors or photomultipliers.

Much of the solar-concentrating research that has followed has been based on these landmark papers.

The concepts developed and the devices Winston invented formed the core of solar technology, which carries the promise of making solar energy a viable energy source for society. Non-imaging solar collectors—once thought to be impossible—don’t need to track the sun and can function well under cloudy or hazy skies. They revolutionized solar energy use by providing the widest possible acceptance angles. They offer higher solar concentrations in smaller cells and generate higher temperatures with less thermal loss. They improve the reliability and efficiency of the solar cells in concentrated photovoltaics and improve heat transfer in concentrated solar thermal. They have even been used for water desalinization.

International experts continue to highlight the importance of Winston’s breakthrough. Professor Aldo Steinfeld of ETH Zurich university cited Winston’s work when he was asked by his campus’s president to present an example of basic research that led to a highly practical application comparable to Albert Einstein’s photoelectric effect that led to the development of photovoltaics.

On a cold but sunny February day in 1988, Winston and his team went to the rooftop of a University of Chicago building and used a new mirror-based technique to set a record for concentration of solar energy—concentrating sunlight to more than 60,000 times its normal intensity.

Winston’s work also formed the foundation of many experiments to advance the field. They have been used by scientists all around the world to track cosmic rays, map the sky in different wavelengths of light, and to measure the fundamental building blocks of the universe. Winston Cones were used in an experiment that detected mass in neutrinos and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2015 and are aboard the James Webb Space Telescope, currently taking extraordinarily detailed images of space.