Robots in education may ease children’s reading anxiety

For many children, the transition from learning to read to reading to learn is a crucial and sometimes nerve-wracking milestone.

Reading aloud in class is intended to foster fluency and confidence, but for many students, it may spark anxiety that can hinder literacy development well into adulthood. In response to this challenge, University of Chicago Ph.D. student Lauren Wright led a team of researchers through an innovative study to explore how technology might assist children in learning contexts where anxiety can be a barrier.

Their findings point to an unexpected potential ally for anxious readers: robotic reading companions.

The study included collaborators from University of Illinois Chicago, and University of Wisconsin–Madison and emerged from UChicago Asst. Prof. Sarah Sebo’s Human-Robot Interaction Lab. Researchers there are investigating how technology can augment the important work teachers are doing in the classroom by providing one-on-one, individualized educational assistance.

“Children seem to feel more comfortable making mistakes in front of a robot than a human adult,” said Sebo, pointing to other research. “[They] may be able to learn with robots in a unique and potentially beneficial way—free of anxiety. Rather than being worried about making a mistake in front of a person, children could focus more of their mental resources on learning the subject material in front of them.”

Reading aloud, without judgment

The study involved 52 children between the ages of eight and 11 years old. Each child read stories aloud in three different settings: alone, to a human adult and to a robot called Misty. As children read, researchers monitored three classic indicators of anxiety: vocal jitter, heart rate variability and facial temperature.

The results were striking. When reading to Misty the robot, children showed fewer of the physical signs of anxiety—their voices were steadier and their heart rates less rigid when compared to reading in front of an adult.

“Physiological measures give us a more unbiased understanding of a person’s internal state of mind—for example, very few of us can intentionally control our own heart rates,” Wright explained, adding that survey results can sometimes be less accurate for children. “In educational research, we can use these techniques to study not just how students learn under different conditions, but also how the act of learning makes them feel.”

The children’s verbal feedback reflected these physiological metrics. One child observed “the robot was less stressful ... the robot is easier because you feel less judged because robots don’t have feelings.”

Another said: “Even when I made a mistake, I knew it couldn’t be mad at me.”

Most children in the study preferred reading with the robot, describing it as cute, fun and a less stressful audience. However, not all were convinced. Some students found the robot unsettling or disliked its mechanical voice, highlighting the importance of thoughtful design if robots are to become regular fixtures in classrooms.