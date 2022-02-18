Researcher by day, dancer by night: Kid Nimbus balances dual passions

Judkins recalled, for example, explaining the actual definition of cancer to a potential trial patient and cancer survivor: “Even though she had cancer, she never knew that cancer was an uncontrolled growth. I didn’t use a lot of jargon; I just broke it down so she could understand it.

“That’s the biggest thing—and me having that understanding from science—is that everyone has their own reference point.”

Becoming the ‘people’s champion’

Despite his 2018 win at World of Dance, doubts still lingered about Judkins’ abilities as a dancer—both among others in the dance community, and within his self-perception. That’s what made his victory at October’s Red Bull Dance Your Style regional competition so crucial: Advancing to the national final against 15 other dancers, he said, gave him a new boost in confidence.

“I had been living in a shell in terms of my art, like I still wasn’t good enough,” said Judkins, who didn’t start dancing competitively until college. “I’m an artist, and I’m sensitive about my [art]. When I won [the regional title], people couldn’t say anything.

“I brought that trophy home, and I can’t keep doubting myself: ‘This guy, he’s a force.’”

It also gave a huge win to the “people’s champion”—a nickname he acquired for his modest upbringing: Judkins spent his early years in a military family moving from Ohio to Germany and back to the U.S., eventually settling in the Chicago suburbs. And unlike most of his competition, he didn’t grow up in a city known for its dance scene, and doesn’t yet have a verified blue check on his Instagram.

But what exactly, is his dance style? To someone who doesn’t have a background in street dance, Judkins describes it as “hip-hop freestyle.” But he also incorporates many other forms and techniques into a free-flow dance that is all his own—a hybrid of sorts that stands apart from the styles of some of his fellow dancers, including krumping, popping, Chicago footwork and Chicago house.

“Every movement has its purpose; it has its origin,” he said. “I like to take elements from traditional hip-hop freestyle, with some breaking elements, some popping elements, and some animation elements, and put them into what suits me and the way that my body moves.”

He pointed to moves he performed to The Jackson 5’s “ABC” at the Dance Your Style national event in Washington, D.C., last October. “I like to grab other elements, but I make sure to pay homage to where I learned how to dance. … Those movements were inspired from 1920s swing,” he said.

Kid Nimbus isn’t done yet. While he didn’t take home the title in D.C., he was proud of his semifinals performance against a competitor named Angyil, a “popper” who went on to win the title.

In early January, he won a category title at the Thesis Dance Event in Tampa, Florida. When he’s not traveling for competitions, Judkins leads studio sessions, attends local dance events, and works with his dance crew, KangzKastle.

All of that of course, is in addition to his day job, where he works to further his knowledge in different types of medications for various diseases. Currently, he’s part of PCTO’s work on a pharmaceutical trial for patients with erosive esophagitis as well as coordinating studies for children with celiac disease. His co-workers have noticed his ability to excel in both realms.

“It amazes me how he’s doing it, because he puts his full attention on work, and then his full attention into his dancing career, and he does it all well, and so effortlessly,” Jones said. “He’s just so humble, and it’s good to see someone his age being so motivated and focused on doing what he loves, while enjoying life.”

In the future, Judkins said his goal is to become a physician’s assistant. He hopes that PA school, as opposed to his original plan for medical school, will allow him to continue to pursue both passions.

“I don’t want to live my life doing just one thing,” Judkins said. “I know how short life is, and I know at the end of the day, there’s going to be a time where I’m going to say, ‘I wish I had done that.’ It’s just not going to be right now.”