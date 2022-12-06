Prof. Douglas Diamond’s journey to the Nobel Prize

When Prof. Douglas Diamond joined the University of Chicago faculty in 1979, he was surrounded by some of the leading figures in the field of economics: Eugene Fama, Merton Miller, Robert Lucas and George Stigler, to name a few—all of whom would one day win Nobel Prizes.
While it was an “intimidating” place to be an economist, Diamond said it was the ideal intellectual environment to begin his scholarly career.
“I figured this was a very low-stress place to come as a junior faculty member because there was absolutely a zero percent chance I was ever going to get tenure here,” said Diamond, the Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “So that took a lot of the pressure off; I was just going to do the best work I could do, realizing that if I wouldn’t make the standard, I’d get fired. And as it turned out, I didn’t get fired. And I’ve been here ever since.”
For the past four decades, Diamond focused his research on understanding the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. His groundbreaking ideas, including his paper creating a model for bank runs and liquidity, established Diamond as the founder of modern banking theory.
This past October, Diamond joined the ranks of UChicago’s Nobel laureates—becoming the 33rd economist associated with the University to win the honor. He won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, along with former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and longtime collaborator Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis. On Dec. 8, Diamond will deliver his Nobel lecture (watch here at 7 a.m. CT), and on Dec. 10, he will receive the Nobel Prize in a lavish award ceremony with the king of Sweden (watch both on the Nobel website).