Prof. Douglas Diamond’s journey to the Nobel Prize

Building a model for banks

Diamond became interested in banking as an undergraduate at Brown University, when he took a course on Milton Friedman’s and Anna Schwartz’s landmark book: A Monetary History of the United States. The 1963 work examined how banking crises and poor policy by the Federal Reserve contributed to the Great Depression.

One of the two papers cited by the Nobel Foundation was from Diamond’s doctoral dissertation. That paper, “Financial Intermediation and Delegated Monitoring,” appeared in the Review of Economic Studies in 1984. It explained that the highly levered structure of banks (financing themselves with deposits that are debt) is required when the monitor borrows on behalf of their depositors. In addition, banks must be large and well diversified. This was the first explanation of this important structure that banks use. The delegated monitoring generated a conflict of interest between bankers and depositors, while the monitoring of borrowers reduced the conflict of interest between banks and the borrowers.

Diamond continued to work on understanding the structure and importance of banking once he finished graduate school. “When I first started working on banking, I didn’t necessarily plan to spend a career on it,” Diamond said. “I’d read about how the bank failures in the United States in the 1930s contributed to the severity of what could have been a pretty big recession and turned it into the Great Depression, and I thought that was tremendously interesting. But [Friedman’s and Schwartz’s] description of how the damage from the bank failures was done … seemed like it might be incomplete.”

This concern led to a joint project to understand the instability of the banking system with Dybvig, a former classmate from graduate school at Yale University.

Diamond and Dybvig had plenty of time to discuss economics as students of legendary economist Steve Ross. “Steve didn’t take appointments for his students—you had to sit outside his door and hope he had some free time,” Diamond said. “So Phil and I sat on the stoop talking about various things, and we decided we should do a project together in the future.”

That project resulted in “Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance and Liquidity,” a groundbreaking paper that appeared in the Journal of Political Economy in 1983. The paper introduced the influential Diamond-Dybvig model, a framework that explains the factors that cause bank runs, outlines the consequences of such failures and explores ways to stop them from happening.

“In the old days, people thought bank runs had something to do with not having enough currency in the vault of a bank,” Diamond said. “The point of all of my models is that even in a modern financial system that doesn’t have issues of not enough currency, you can still have bank runs.”

Preparing for Nobel week

The Diamond-Dybvig model will be central to Diamond’s Nobel lecture, which he’s been busy working on for the past month.

“It’s a little stressful; there’s various ways one could treat this. You’re supposed to talk about the research that you did, and then have it be understandable by people who are not necessarily research economists,” Diamond said. “But I also want to say something research economists didn’t necessarily already know from reading my papers.”