New College award honors student’s commitment to service

Holder embodies the values celebrated by the Sonnenschein Medal. As a Navy veteran, he has lived out the call to serve and has since forged connections between rigorous academic inquiry and action. He will continue to dedicate his life to serving foster youth, an effort that earned him the prestigious Marshall Scholarship this past year.

Holder spent the second half of his childhood in foster care, and his experiences with the system’s challenges and shortcomings drive him to work as a catalyst for change. He is a testament to the power of perseverance and compassion, emerging as a leading advocate for reform and the urgent need for improving the lives of children in the system.

Very few foster youths reach the heights that Holder has – under 10% of former foster care recipients graduate from college by the time they turn 26. His life’s work is focused on drastically improving outcomes by providing support to families in need and narrowing the pipeline of children who enter the system.

“I am obligated to use the rare chance that I have in this life to try and make a difference,” he said. “I feel like that lived experience I have, I could use it a lot of different ways, and the best way to spend it is to make sure that a child who has grown up in a similar situation has the same chances that I have now. That’s what motivates me, and why I think serving is the best path forward.”

After serving in the Navy for six years, he attended Foothill College in his home state of California, where he successfully urged the state legislature to amend a law that restricts how financial assistance is provided to former foster youth who attend college.

He later organized a “Homeless Students Summit” that spurred solutions to a housing crisis at California community colleges, and served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate who represented foster youth who can often feel voiceless in their own court proceedings.

Life of public service planned

At the University of Chicago, he tailored his undergraduate course load to best prepare him for a life of public service.

“[In] almost every class I’ve taken here, [I have asked], ‘how can I use the education I’m acquiring to make the change I want to see?’” he said. “No matter the subject, I have tried to shoehorn in the issues that I care passionately about. And I think [that effort has] born fruit in the way I think about and understand this issue.”

As Holder prepares for graduate studies at the University of Oxford this fall supported by the Marshall Scholarship, he acknowledged that receiving the Sonnenschein Medal in his final days on campus was “incredibly affirming” of all he has achieved at UChicago and beyond, and all he aims to accomplish in the future.

“I came to this campus with modest expectations – I just wanted to get good grades and develop the skills I needed to do something good in the world,” he said. “This [recognition] tells me, ‘You’re on the right path.’ This public service life, this career I want to pursue, this calling that I think I have … it’s a way for me to know I’m doing the right thing and the University recognizes that. It’s an incredible honor, and humbling as well.”

In celebrating the remarkable legacy of Hugo F. Sonnenschein and acknowledging the extraordinary promise of its first recipient Ricky Holder, the University hopes to inspire its current and future undergraduates to cultivate excellence in character, to pursue lives of purposeful leadership, and to serve others and the world.

This story originally appeared on the UChicago College website.