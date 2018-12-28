Fermilab scientists lead quest to find elusive fourth kind of neutrino

“The reason you have three detectors is that you want to sample the neutrino beam along the beamline at different distances,” said Fermilab neutrino scientist Ornella Palamara, the other spokesperson for the project.

As neutrinos pass through one detector after the other, some of them leave behind traces in the detectors. Scientists will analyze this information to search for firm evidence of the hypothesized but never seen member of the neutrino family.

Making a (dis)appearance

Neutrinos come in one of three “flavors”: electron, muon and tau. They change from one flavor into another as they travel through space, which is called oscillation. Neutrinos are known to oscillate in and out of the three flavors, but only further evidence will help scientists determine whether they also oscillate into a fourth type — a sterile neutrino.

If these sterile neutrinos exist, they don’t interact with matter at all. (The neutrinos we’re familiar with do interact, but only rarely.) Results from other experiments have hinted at the possibility of the sterile neutrino's existence, but so far, no one has confirmed it.

SBND, as the first detector in the beam, will record the number of electron and muon neutrinos that pass through it before oscillation can occur. The vast majority of them—about 99.5 percent—will be muon neutrinos. By the time of their arrival at the far detectors, MicroBooNE and ICARUS, a few out of every thousand muon neutrinos may have converted into electron neutrinos.

Two possible outcomes could indicate the existence of the new particle.

One is that the far detectors see more electron neutrinos than expected. This could be evidence that sterile neutrinos are also present: The neutrinos could be converting into and out of sterile neutrino states in a way that produces an excess of electron neutrinos. The other is that the far detectors see fewer muon neutrinos than expected—the muon neutrinos spotted in SBND "disappear"—because they converted into sterile neutrinos.

“Having a single experiment where we can see electron neutrino appearance and muon neutrino disappearance simultaneously and make sure their magnitudes are compatible with one another is enormously powerful for trying to discover sterile neutrino oscillations,” said Schmitz. “The near detector substantially improves our ability to do so.”