College students share their experiences for 2022-23 Study Abroad contest

Studying abroad through the University of Chicago provides opportunities for students to further their academic pursuits amid new cultures and perspectives.

About 60% of students participate at least once during their undergraduate careers. At more than 70 programs in 30 locations in 20 countries around the globe, students continue their rigorous education through UChicago faculty-led programming, direct enrollment in partner institutions or summer grant programs.

This distinctive structure blends the academic rigor and intellectual curiosity that the College curriculum is known for with the University’s commitment to international education and global impact.

Outside the classroom, student engagement in the community is often referred to as the unofficial “fifth course” of each study abroad sequence.

In an effort to document these unique experiences and encourage students to share stories from their travels, the Study Abroad office has held writing, photo and video contests annually for more than two decades.

Students are encouraged to submit pieces that best expresses how their time abroad shocked, delighted, awed, challenged, or changed them.

Below, enjoy the top entries from each contest for the 2022-23 school year. Please note that the photos have been slightly cropped to fit our site's dimensions.

First place winners

Writing Contest: “Si tu voudrais te sentir chez toi (If you would like to feel at home)” by Hilary Shi, rising fourth-year

“‘What’s study abroad like?’ I have been asked this one particular question several times—during an internship onboarding meeting, in text messages with classmates, while Zoom calling my friends back home. In between these forms of communication, however, I felt like the answers I gave never did justice to reality. Now, in writing, this is my attempt to answer in a way that better encompasses the myriad of emotions I’ve experienced.”

Photo Contest: “An early sunrise at Cais da Ribeira in Porto, Portugal” by Nicole Yao, AB’23

Best Photo Portfolio: Torres Shi, rising fourth-year

Video Contest: “Haussmannization in 2022” by Maya Ordoñez, AB’23