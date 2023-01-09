UChicago students network around the world during winter break

These immersive experiences are organized by the University’s Office of Career Advancement, which this winter offered 21 career treks in seven countries and 18 cities across the U.S. Each trek focused on opportunities in a particular career field.

Ibarra traveled with a group of his peers to Paris for a career trek focused on the humanities. The group visited a diverse lineup of employers, including the Bibliothèque nationale de France.

“One particularly impactful visit was the American Library in Paris,” said Ibarra. “I saw how a career in the humanities could be a great blend of hands-on work with traditional creation and innovation.”

Ibarra also said he was fascinated by a presentation from Nelson Graves, the founder and president of News Decoder, a media education organization. After learning more about journalism from Graves, Ibarra is now considering a career in the field.

“He showed us that a career in journalism means having a constant curiosity and wonder at the world around you, and how to foster such a spirit in your work,” Ibarra said. “His passion for a diverse array of subjects mirrored my passion for discovery and learning, which has made me significantly more interested in a career in journalism.”

Dalai participated in a financial services trek to New York. Before the trek, she had primarily been interested in consulting. She enjoyed studying events in the markets for her economics courses but had assumed it would be difficult to break into the finance industry without prior background in the field.

After visiting firms like J.P. Morgan and HSBC on the trek, she is now on a new path.