Class Day speakers to focus on lessons learned from UChicago experiences

One day before University of Chicago undergraduates become alums at the 539th Convocation, the College will hold its annual Class Day.

The event, which serves as a celebration of the accomplishments and achievements of the Class of 2025 undergraduates, will take place Friday, June 6, at 2 p.m. on the Main Quadrangles. It’ll be highlighted by three student speakers—Lila Melkumova, Dhirpal Shah and Helen Wu—delivering remarks to their classmates, as well as a keynote speech by prominent political analyst David Axelrod, AB’76, who helped found the University’s Institute of Politics in 2013.

Learn more about this year’s trio of Class Day student speakers below:

Lila Melkumova

Looking back on her time at UChicago, Lila Melkumova points readily to the benefits of seeking new experiences—and sharing them with others.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, and double-majoring in economics and East Asian languages and civilizations, Melkumova was drawn to UChicago by the opportunities and experiences that she knew the College would provide.

She made the most of her four years by getting involved with the Blue Chips Investment Club, the UChicago Tea Club and UChicago Bridge. She even held one of the most mysterious positions that any undergraduate could achieve: Scav Hunt judge.

Melkumova did all this while still finding time to enjoy sporting events and exploring the food scene with friends that she made.

“I think the wide range of activities that I engaged in made my experience here so meaningful,” she said.

Melkumova says that she cherishes the friendships she formed on campus and that those relationships led her to being “exposed to a variety of perspectives, backgrounds and lifepaths” that she would not have learned about or discovered without them.

“I will always remember UChicago through the people who made it special,” she said. “I feel like they made it this way by virtue of being unique and special individuals in their own right”

She knows that the University doesn’t provide what some have come to think of as the “traditional” college experience, and will focus on that in her speech. She wants her fellow classmates to understand the experience they received here—one which is distinct to UChicago.

“I think we should be grateful for the unique intellectual atmosphere found only here. After all, it was this diverse experience that UChicago offers that drew us here in the first place,” she said.

Melkumova is ready for her next experience. She will be joining JPMorgan as an investment banking analyst in their Energy, Power and Renewables sector after graduation.

Dhirpal Shah

Dhirpal Shah, a computer science and economics double major, has seen life take him on countless adventures. Hailing from Ahmedabad, India, and Taipei, Taiwan, Shah made a new home in Hyde Park through experiences that only UChicago could provide.

“The moments that really made UChicago special were often the smaller ones,” said Shah. “House culture, especially, shaped my time here. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen at any other school and through it, I’ve made lifelong friends. Most importantly, it’s become a true home away from home.”

Shah served as a goalkeeper and captain on the Maroon’s men’s soccer team that made school history with their NCAA title in 2022. His competitiveness streak followed him off the pitch as well—he’d often be found playing pub trivia in Ida Noyes Hall or participating in a pickup game of foot tennis with friends.

A resident assistant for Jannotta House and a member of several student groups, including Maroon Capital and the Taiwanese American Student Association, Shah made the most of his time on campus by getting involved, which helped him find a sense of belonging. He’ll use his speech to share some of the lessons he learned along the way.

“It’s about the journey from not belonging anywhere to finally feeling at home,” said Shah. “I think it’s important to share because this place is truly one of a kind. I hope my message reminds us all not to take that for granted and to carry the lessons we learned here with us as we move forward.”

Shah won’t be going far though. He will be staying at UChicago to pursue a Ph.D. in quantum computing starting in the fall with the goal of starting his own quantum biotech company in the future.

Helen Wu

A native of the suburbs of Philadelphia, Helen Wu is an economics and political science major who will also be earning a master’s in international relations. She credits the College for providing her with a transformative experience that “opened up her worldviews” and surrounded her with “people who were curious about the world and eager to learn from each other.”

“My time at UChicago was shaped by the remarkable people I encountered,” Wu reflected. “They challenged my existing beliefs, pushed me to engage deeply and generously answered my flood of questions.”

The people she encountered on campus also provided her with some of her favorite memories. Wu frequently attended performances from Occam’s Razor, a UChicago improv group, ice-skated on the Midway during the winters and attended various on-campus talks and events—all with the people she met during her time at the College.

“I met friends who could seamlessly shift from helping me work through challenging problem sets to supporting me through difficult personal moments,” she said. “Even after knowing someone for years, I'd still be surprised by discovering new dimensions of their interests and accomplishments.”

Wu wanted to focus her speech on taking the time to reflect on even the smallest of details that might be taken for granted but help shape both the UChicago experience someone has had as well as the person that they have become.

“I hope to encourage my fellow graduates to recognize that while we all walk different routes and pursue different destinations, we're connected by these shared small moments that make up the fabric of our UChicago experience.”

Wu will start her professional career with the New-York-City-based hedge fund D.E. Shaw.

Class Day is planned with input from the graduating class, which also assists in choosing the student speakers on a multi-round submission process. The event will be webcast on the UChicago News site, as well as on the College’s Facebook page.