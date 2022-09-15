Class of 2026 joins the University of Chicago community

College students in the Class of 2026 began moving into their residence halls Sept. 20. The following day, the new students will make their official entrance into the UChicago community during Opening Convocation—a tradition that celebrates the beginning of students’ intellectual journeys.

Following an address in Rockefeller Chapel from John W. Boyer, dean of the College, students will say goodbye to their families and join a bagpipe procession across the Main Quadrangles.

As an introduction to UChicago’s distinctive style of learning, undergraduate students will attend the Aims of Education address on Sept. 22. Delivered this year by Assoc. Prof. Agnes Callard, AB’97, this revered tradition explores the purpose of a liberal arts education and encourages students to reflect on their future in the College. The event will be followed by small-group discussions in residence halls, which will be led by distinguished UChicago faculty.

Orientation Week also will include service events through Engage Chicago, College Night at the Museum of Science and Industry and urban hikes across the city led by Chicago Studies. Autumn Quarter classes will begin on Sept. 27.