Chicago Booth’s 2023 Economic Outlook to focus on the global economy

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business will host three Economic Outlook events this winter, beginning in January 2023, which will feature world-renowned UChicago experts at Booth discussing issues pertaining to the global economy.

Established in 1954, the Economic Outlook series is a renowned tradition at Chicago Booth, in which some of the nation’s leading academic economists share their perspectives on the trends shaping economic forces in the United States and around the world.

The series will begin Jan. 10 in Chicago, with an event focused on global instability and economic uncertainty. Profs. Wenxin Du, Randall S. Kroszner and Raghuram G. Rajan will discuss whether a global recession is inevitable in 2023, with Kathleen Hays of Bloomberg moderating. Register here for the Jan. 10 event, which will be in-person and virtual.

On Feb. 7, Kroszner will join Prof. Chang-Tai Hsieh for Economic Outlook in Hong Kong, a virtual event that will examine the economies of Asia. The series will conclude March 7, with a hybrid event in London hosted in partnership with UChicago’s Institute of Politics, featuring Kroszner and ISD cofounder and CEO Sasha Havlicek on how business leaders and policymakers will approach 2023.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for additional details, including new panelists. Learn more at the Economic Outlook website.

Throughout 2023, Booth is celebrating its 125th anniversary with events around the globe. Learn more here.