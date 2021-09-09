Books that examine how 9/11 and its aftermath reshaped our world

As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the University of Chicago Press has curated a list of books that reflect on the tragedy of that event, as well as the many political, cultural and literary aftershocks that have followed.

Two decades later, we continue to grapple with the terrorist attacks and how they have dramatically reshaped our world. The list below offers a variety of expert perspectives that are shaping our understanding of 9/11 itself and how it has changed us. Including works from UChicago scholars Bruce Lincoln and W.J.T. Mitchell—as well as many other leading thinkers—these books examine topics ranging from citizenship, to religion, to the imagery of the war on terror.

“This is a brilliant and wide-ranging book that considers the role of images in the recent war on terror, locating a new logic of reproduction within the visual field. The centrality of imagery for understanding and waging the so-called war on terror is widely discussed, but few scholars are able to trace the animating effects of reproducible images with Mitchell’s acuity.” —Judith Butler, UC Berkeley

Holy Terrors: Thinking about Religion After September 11 by Prof. Emeritus Bruce Lincoln

“Modernity has ended twice: in its Marxist form in 1989 Berlin, and in its liberal form on September 11, 2001. In order to understand such major historical changes we need both large-scale and focused analyses—a combination seldom to be found in one volume. But here Bruce Lincoln . . . has given us just such a mix of discrete and large-picture analysis.” —Stephen Healey, Christian Century

Philosophy in a Time of Terror: Dialogues with Jurgen Habermas and Jacques Derrida by Giovanna Borradori

“9-11 is still calling. Who will answer? For Vassar professor Giovanna Borradori, who lived through 9-11 at her East Side apartment, that call goes out to philosophy. Her admirable response to her own grief and confusion was to interview two of Europe’s foremost philosophers, Jurgen Habermas and Jacques Derrida. . . . [Philosophy in a Time of Terror] reminds us that the most constructive response to 9-11 may simply be to recognize the event as an opportunity to ask the decisive questions about ourselves and our place in the world.” —Gregory Fried, Village Voice