Board of Trustees extends Joseph Neubauer’s term as chair until May 2022

The University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees has voted to extend the term of Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65, as chair for an additional year, until May 2022.

The Board chair since 2015, Neubauer agreed to continue his tenure as Paul Alivisatos transitions into his role as the University’s 14th president. Neubauer led the search for Alivisatos, who will assume his role on Sept. 1.

Neubauer has served on the Board since 1992 and became vice chair in 2012. Among his many accomplishments as chair, the University concluded The University of Chicago Campaign: Inquiry and Impact, the largest and most comprehensive campaign in its history, which increased support for faculty and researchers, practitioners and patients, and students and programs across the University.

“I’m very grateful for the many contributions that Joe has made to the University and his significant impact as Board chair,” President Robert J. Zimmer said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him, especially during this important transition.”

In addition to his Board leadership, Neubauer and his wife, Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer, have been generous donors to the University. They have supported a number of programs for faculty and students, including the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, the Neubauer Family Assistant Professorships, the Neubauer Family Distinguished Doctoral Fellows, the Neubauer Family Adelante Summer Scholars, the Chicago Booth Civic Scholars Program, and the Oriental Institute’s Neubauer Expedition to Zincirli. The couple received the University of Chicago Medal in 2013, which is awarded by the Board of Trustees to recognize distinguished service of the highest order to the University of an individual or couple.

Among his many civic roles, Neubauer has served as chair of the Barnes Foundation, a world-class art museum and educational institution; and as a trustee of Tufts University.