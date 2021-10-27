With Autumn Quarter in full swing, UChicago celebrates students and recent alumni

That evening, the Class of 2020 celebrated their achievements at a Young Alumni reception at the Museum of Science and Industry, hosted by UChicago Alumni & Friends.

The celebratory weekend continued Oct. 23 with a host of events, including a bagpipe procession for the Class of 2024, now second-years in the College. This UChicago tradition, which leads first-year students across the Main Quadrangles and through Hull Gate to mark the start of their undergraduate life, was postponed last year when the College moved to virtual learning due to the pandemic. This year, the Class of 2024 was able to experience this symbolic walk, led by a bagpipe band and cheered on by their peers and visiting family members.

The procession concluded at the Homecoming football game and Block Party. Bringing together students, alumni, family and friends, this lively event featured food, giveaways, and family-friendly activities to show off Maroon spirit.

From Friday through Sunday, visitors enjoyed dozens of events that showcased the UChicago and Hyde Park experience through Family Weekend, hosted by the College Programming and Orientation. This lineup included model classes hosted by UChicago faculty, neighborhood bus tours and a brunch with Boyer.

As many traditions return for the 2021-22 academic year, the University is grateful for these opportunities to gather and recognize the achievements of its strong and vibrant community of scholars.

—A version of this story was published on the UChicago College website