Armin Afsahi appointed vice president for alumni relations and development at UChicago

Armin Afsahi has been appointed vice president for alumni relations and development at the University of Chicago, effective April 1.

Afsahi comes to UChicago from Harvard University, where he serves as associate vice president of alumni affairs and development and dean of development for the faculty of arts and sciences. He is responsible for a global development team of nearly 200 professionals that generates more than $500 million annually for Harvard. As a direct report of the dean of the faculty of arts and sciences, he is a principal member of the university-wide development team and coordinates fundraising for the university’s largest division.

“Armin has a deep love of new ideas and significant experience partnering with faculty and academic leaders to enhance discovery and education,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “I look forward to working with Armin to strengthen and support transformative programs that will advance the University of Chicago.”

At UChicago, Afsahi will lead all aspects of fundraising strategy and activity, alumni engagement, and management of alumni relations and development. In a Feb. 7 message announcing Afsahi’s appointment to the UChicago community, Alivisatos said Afsahi will collaborate with colleagues “to encourage the intellectual, social, professional and philanthropic engagement of members of the campus community” and will partner with senior leaders “to help the University realize its important philanthropic opportunities, including cross-divisional strategic initiatives, so that the University can leverage its strengths to make an impact on societal and global matters.”

Before his time at Harvard, Afsahi held senior roles at the University of California, San Diego; Georgetown University; and the University of Denver.

“I am honored to join President Alivisatos and the University of Chicago’s global community to advance the distinctive role of UChicago in the national and global higher education ecosystem, and to forge collaborations in advancing our mission, values and bold aspirations,” Afsahi said.

Afsahi earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA from the University of San Diego. He is currently pursuing a master of liberal arts, in the field of anthropology and archaeology, from Harvard University Extension School.