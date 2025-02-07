Allen Sanderson, who sparked ‘a love for economics’ in undergraduates, 1943-2025

For four decades, Allen Sanderson was a familiar face to generations of University of Chicago students through his popular introductory economics courses. By his own estimate, he taught more than 15,000 undergraduates—which he claimed was more than anyone in UChicago history.

One former student recalled that Sanderson often joked: “Going to UChicago and not taking at least one economics course is like going to Rome, visiting the Sistine Chapel, and not looking up.’”

Sanderson, AM’70, a senior instructional professor in the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics and the College known for his ability to make economics accessible to students and the general public, passed away Jan. 23 in Chicago after a brief illness. He was 81.

Prof. Azeem Shaikh, chair of the Department of Economics, remembered Sanderson as “a beloved instructor, exemplary University citizen and a strong advocate for our undergraduate students.”

Colleagues and former students recalled how Sanderson wrote thousands of letters of recommendation for his students, many of whom he stayed in touch with after graduation; and reflected on his profound impact teaching courses on the Principles of Economics, The Economics of Sports and in the Big Problems program at UChicago. Known as a voracious writer with a sharp wit, Sanderson was often quoted by the national media on the economics of sports.

“I would describe Allen as a believer,” said Victor O. Lima, senior instructional professor in Economics and the College and co-director of Undergraduate Studies and Master's Programs. “He really, truly believed in Chicago economics as a way to understand the world and as a way to improve the world.”

Writing for the public

A graduate of Brigham Young University and UChicago, Sanderson taught at the College of William & Mary and Princeton University before joining the UChicago faculty in 1984. He served eight years as associate provost of the University and was a senior research scientist at NORC, where he focused on education, labor markets and affirmative action. From 1994 until his passing, he was a member of the instructional faculty in the Department of Economics.

Sanderson’s research and writing often was directed at a broader audience beyond academia, including policymakers and the media.

“Allen had this public policy interest and wanted to communicate to broader audiences, and he wrote very well—certainly for an economist, and maybe even without the qualification,” said Derek A. Neal, the William C. Norby Professor in Economics and the College. “That was his calling card.”