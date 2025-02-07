Allen Sanderson, who sparked ‘a love for economics’ in undergraduates, 1943-2025

Both Neal and Lima recalled the popularity of Sanderson’s office hours, for which students would crowd into his office and often spill out in the hallway.
“For those who visited his office hours, it was rare to leave empty-handed,” recalled former student Madelyn St Amand, AB’24. “He was known for generously sharing the books in his office. His genuine care for his students extended far beyond the classroom.”
Sanderson also taught courses on pressing societal issues as part of the "Big Problems” program, including “Inequality: Origins, Dimensions & Policy” and “Sport, Society and Science.” More recently, Sanderson organized “UChicago Economics: The People and the Seminal Ideas,” a course which traced the history and evolution of economic thought, focusing on the emergence of the Chicago School of Economics in the 20th century.
Larry T. Wimmer, professor emeritus of economics at Brigham Young University, called Sanderson’s career at UChicago as truly remarkable. Sanderson was Wimmer’s student and teaching assistant in the late 1960s, and the two remained close friends.
“Respect for Allen enabled him to enlist the participation (for these Big Problems courses) of many of Chicago's noted faculty, including Nobel laureates, in voluntary service—never an easy task,” Wimmer said.
An advocate for students
In addition to the enormous impact Sanderson made teaching UChicago students, he was also an advocate for enriching the student experience at the University more broadly. He was an early and enthusiastic supporter of the Collegiate Scholars Program for Chicago public high school students, working over more than 20 years to recruit fellow faculty members and TAs to teach the program’s summer cohorts on campus and help the students prepare for and gain admission to highly selective colleges. He contributed to the Aims of Education discussions for first-year students as well as the Taking the Next Step program, designed to guide second-year students in exploring potential career paths, and he delivered engaging model classes during Family Weekend and for the Alumni Association as part of his Feast of the Mind series.
Former student Vakil first met Sanderson during Family Weekend when he and his grandfather attended his model classroom session.
“My grandfather often spoke fondly of the class, and it prompted me to study economics with Professor Sanderson the following quarter,” said Vakil, now a research associate at the American Enterprise Institute. “His teaching left an impression, and I have many cherished memories from his lectures. I still revisit his writings, especially my favorite: basketball-like brackets for groups contributing to the Great Financial Crisis.”
Sanderson was also a dedicated supporter of the Sawiris Scholars Program, which brings young scholars from Egypt to the University annually. Lima, who coordinated the program with Sanderson, recalled when they would take the Sawiris Scholars to White Sox games, Sanderson would ensure everyone learned the rules of the game.
Lima highlighted the uniqueness of Sanderson’s trajectory within the University, noting that his time in the Provost's Office gave him a deep understanding of the University's mission.
“I think that really made him understand how important it was to do the work that was outside of class,” Lima said. “He really took it upon himself to be that person, that face toward parents and students and alumni. I would put it under the category of service, because it's not, strictly speaking, part of the job description—but Allen really thrived in these environments. He really wanted to do it. He really enjoyed it.”
‘The ethos of UChicago’
Former student Aaron Schur, AB’21, said Sanderson “was the ethos of UChicago: rigorous inquiry and questioning assumptions.”
“There was no topic that was off limits to his style of thinking. Once, he lectured on an employment policy that, on the surface, made perfect sense. Students all nodded their heads in agreement; their gut instinct telling them it was logical. Then, he said ‘yeah, but’ in his witty tone, and went on to explain how it produced the exact opposite of its intended effect. Hands rapidly raised to ask questions. His deeply rational thought never ceased to amaze.”
In honor of Sanderson’s legacy, the Schur family asked that the S. Joel Schur Family Economics Prize—awarded to students in the Principles of Microeconomics and Principles of Macroeconomics courses—be renamed the Allen R. Sanderson Economics Prizes.
“He invested his entire self into us,” Schur said.
Schur remained close friends with Sanderson after graduation, calling him an incredible teacher and a tremendous mentor and friend. He recalled how Sanderson often took his students out to lunch or baked treats for the class. Lima added that Sanderson would often bake pound cakes, which would change color with the holidays—pink at Valentine’s Day; or red, white, and blue for Independence Day.
Sanderson’s time was also spent hiking and exploring, playing basketball, attending many sporting events including Chicago White Sox baseball games. He was an avid runner and competed in the Chicago Marathon three times.
Sanderson is survived by his children Matthew and Catherine; and his grandchildren Andrew, Robert and Caroline Hollander, as well as Jane and Neil Sanderson. Planning is underway for a memorial service, with details to come.