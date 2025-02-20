5 changes you need to know in the new Chicago Manual of Style

Ever wonder how to correctly punctuate a sentence with an emoji? The Chicago Manual of Style, which recently published its 18th edition, has you covered.

Since 1906, the University of Chicago Press has set the standard for writing style and citations in publishing. The Manual’s guidelines are among the most widely used in the United States, particularly in academic and book publishing.

“These are guidelines more so than rules,” said UChicago Press executive editor Mary Laur, who led the revision effort. According to Laur, the revisions reflect best practices which are “constantly evolving.”

Over the years, each new edition has sought to reflect modern shifts in language, culture and technology. The latest edition accounts for the rise of social media and online publishing, providing advice on inclusive language, referencing AI-generated text and images, and digital publishing.