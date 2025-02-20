5 changes you need to know in the new Chicago Manual of Style

18th edition from the University of Chicago Press features advice on everything from inclusive language to emoji usage

Ever wonder how to correctly punctuate a sentence with an emoji? The Chicago Manual of Style, which recently published its 18th edition, has you covered. 

Since 1906, the University of Chicago Press has set the standard for writing style and citations in publishing. The Manual’s guidelines are among the most widely used in the United States, particularly in academic and book publishing. 

“These are guidelines more so than rules,” said UChicago Press executive editor Mary Laur, who led the revision effort. According to Laur, the revisions reflect best practices which are “constantly evolving.”

Over the years, each new edition has sought to reflect modern shifts in language, culture and technology. The latest edition accounts for the rise of social media and online publishing, providing advice on inclusive language, referencing AI-generated text and images, and digital publishing. 

Here are five notable changes to the new edition:

  1. The CMOS now endorses generic singular “they.”

    Though the 17th edition of the Manual had previously endorsed the use of “they/them” as a personal pronoun, the newest edition now explicitly endorses the use of the generic singular “they” when referring to a person whose gender is unknown or unspecified (for example, each student should bring their own lunch). This, according to Laur, was the single most anticipated change of the 18th edition. Principal reviser Russell Harper noted that Press’ 14th edition in 1993 was prescient in its support for the revival of the singular usage of they/their, citing usage by Austen and Shakespeare, among others. 

  2. Bitcoin symbol added to currency examples 

    The Manual aims to account for new concepts that become relevant, with the Bitcoin symbol as an example from recent years. This joins other digital-specific changes including removing the hyphen from the terms ebook and esports.

  3. The adjective “Indigenous” is now capitalized when referring to people. “Black” is also usually capitalized, and “White” may be capitalized if a particular author or publisher prefers. 

    This update reflects a shift in language and culture that emerged around 2020. Geographic labels have long been capitalized, but Laur noted there are historical reasons why Black and Indigenous people may not use a label tied to a geographic location. Laur noted that though capitalization as a “gesture of respect” is currently viewed as the best practice, authors should make their own conscious choices. The latest edition also offers new resources for writers and editors working with Indigenous languages.

  4. New guidance on using punctuation relative to emojis 

    Though rare in formal nonfiction writing, Laur notes the increasing use of emojis in fiction and relevance in trade book publishing. Within a sentence, emojis (the plural emoji is also correct) function like words. When an emoji applies to the sentence as a whole, it follows the final punctuation mark. 😊

  5. Book publishers are encouraged to list translators on the front cover and title page. 

    New awards and initiatives to support translators, such as Booker International and PEN English, reflect the growing appreciation for the role of translation in the literary world. This update to the Chicago Manual reflects this necessary shift in the literary landscape. 

Each revision cycle of the CMOS takes years to complete as the editorial team carefully tracks the constant shifts of language. Laur said the revising is never fully done.

“We're always receiving and collecting feedback on things,” Laur said. “We already have a decent-sized list of things that we want to consider for the 19th edition.”

As a reminder, the UChicago Library has an institutional subscription to the online edition of the Manual.

Top Stories

  1. Martin E. Marty, ‘most influential interpreter of religion’ in U.S., 1928-2025
  2. Researchers turn herbal tea ingredient into soft gels for biomedical use
  3. UChicago undergraduate, two alumni named 2025 Gates-Cambridge Scholars

Recommended

Related Topics

The Chicago Manual of Style , University of Chicago Press