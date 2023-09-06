2023-24 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program includes 18 emerging leaders

Eighteen emerging leaders from the University of Chicago have been chosen to participate in the latest cohort of the Obama Foundation Scholars program, it was announced on Sept. 6.

The University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program will include students from the Booth School of Business, the Harris School of Public Policy and the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice. The unique program will enable Scholars to explore the relationship between local engagement and global impact, paving the way for innovative solutions to complex challenges. Nine of the 18 UChicago students in the program are committed to continuing their impact in Chicago, including in the communities surrounding the future Obama Presidential Center, once the program concludes.

“This opportunity provides its scholars the chance to not only benefit from the programs rich experiential-based offerings, but to also deepen and enrich their capacity to challenge widely held assumptions and ideas through exposure to the University’s distinctive learning environment,” said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos. “It is our hope that this experience will inspire them to realize and surface novel solutions to some of the most important problems facing our communities.”

The Obama Foundation Scholars program provides Scholars with exposure to real-world skills, tools and experiences that will expand the impact of their work when they return home. Scholars participate in academic, skills-based and experiential learning, as well as Foundation-led leadership development programming that includes training, networking opportunities and personalized support beyond graduation.

“The Obama Scholars program enables rising changemakers to gain insights into the work of fellow leaders, across issues and geographies, while collaborating to address complex challenges,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation. “We are eager to welcome the new cohort of Scholars to the Foundation family, where they will join a network of changemakers striving for a stronger, more sustainable, and more inclusive world.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Obama Foundation Scholars program has supported 132 leaders from 59 countries. This year’s cohort includes 30 rising leaders from UChicago and Columbia University, who are working to address today’s pressing issues—from supporting mothers in Chicago with mental health challenges, to transforming education for children in Ukraine, to helping Brazilians learn AI to prepare for their careers.