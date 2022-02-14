‘Science as Art’ contest calls for your images from UChicago research

Science and art aren’t as far apart as common wisdom may claim. In the course of research, beautiful images can appear in simulations, under microscopes or in photography.

University Communications invites all members of the UChicago community to submit images from their scientific research for a “Science as Art” contest.

The winner will receive $300 and a framed print of the winning image. A “fan favorite,” judged by the public on UChicago’s Instagram and Twitter, will also receive $150. The images will be displayed on UChicago websites, the UChicago Intranet, social media, and in exhibitions.

Requirements: The images must be the result of research affiliated with the University of Chicago. They must be original images created by the submitters. Any commonly used image format is acceptable (though TIFFs are preferred). It should be the largest possible resolution. Multiple submissions are allowed.

The deadline to enter is March 15. To submit an image to the contest, click here.

Questions? Send inquiries to contest@uchicago.edu.