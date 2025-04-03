Winners of the 2025 UChicago Science as Art competition announced

The University of Chicago has announced the winners of its 2025 “Science as Art” contest, which highlights images of innovative scientific research from the UChicago community.



The contest drew dozens of entries from undergraduates, graduate students, staff, alumni, postdoctoral researchers and faculty members, showcasing everything from telescopes to trilobites. Together, these images display the pursuit of knowledge in a new light, underscoring the beauty of intellectual exploration.

The grand-prize winner is: “Anemometer in the High Arctic” by graduate student Jui-Chun Freya Chen (shown above).

Chen wrote: “In the summer of 2024, to witness firsthand the changing conditions of the High Arctic, we deployed a series of scientific instruments on the Milne Ice Shelf, a semi-floating expanse of ice in the Qikiqtaaluk Region of Nunavut, Canada. Among them, an anemometer stood as a silent sentinel, measuring the winds that swept across this fragile landscape. A single photograph captured the moment—an image that serves as both a record of our efforts and a reminder of the immense forces at play.

Standing upon the vast ice, dwarfed by the sheer scale of nature, we were reminded of our own insignificance in the face of Earth’s shifting climate. And yet, though our presence may be small, our work carries weight. Each measurement, and each observation, is a step toward understanding the profound changes unfolding in this remote region.

In the grand scheme of nature, our efforts may seem minuscule, but they are essential in the ongoing pursuit of knowledge and the global fight against climate change.”

Second place was awarded to “Rhapsody in Tin” by graduate student Will Burke.