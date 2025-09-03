Working in Panama, College students tackle clean water challenge

Editor’s note: This story is part of Dispatches from Abroad, a series highlighting UChicago community members who are researching, studying and working around the world. This summer, rising University of Chicago third-years Abbey Figueroa and Nora Molten traded the concrete jungle of Chicago for the dense rainforest of Panama’s Darién Gap.

The two came from very different academic backgrounds to support sustainable water access in partnership with local communities through the College’s Jeff Metcalf Internship Program. The remote Darién Gap is one of the most ecologically rich yet infrastructurally under-resourced regions of Central America—a prime location to learn about global infrastructure challenges.

The pair worked in collaboration with Solea Water, a nonprofit focused on building community-led water systems, conducting field tests and installing long-term infrastructure in remote communities. As part of this, they drafted a user’s manual in basic Spanish, with plans for eventual translation into the local indigenous languages.

For Figueroa and Molten, each day began in a raised, open-air hut in the rainforest, where the students slept in hammocks covered by mosquito nets.

After breakfast, usually hojaldres, a traditional Panamanian dish of fried dough, they traveled by dugout wooden canoe to riverside communities, with some trips taking up to six hours. They spent their afternoons testing water sources, analyzing samples and meeting with local families. In the evenings, they cooked meals or participated in local customs.