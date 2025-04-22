UChicago students explore global careers over spring break

Beyond a forum to share individual research projects, the symposium made space for students from around the world to learn from each other and gain new global insights for their work.

Ruelle shared that she loved gaining “the perspective of the whole universe of possibilities for research and research methods.” Presentations at the symposium ranged from refugee camps to parental behavior and beyond, highlighting some of the many different paths researchers around the world are following.

For her, the trip was an opportunity to think about her own work in new ways—as well as to practice how she would answer difficult questions about her research.

When Ruelle found out she had been granted a spot on the trip to Hong Kong and afforded the chance to participate in this symposium, she was excited to bring the stories that she had heard in El Salvador to an international audience.

“I was able to talk to my research participants and say that I have this wild opportunity to go across the world and that I'm going to be able to tell more people about what's happening,” she explained. “I had them send in any remarks that they wanted me to add to the presentation, which made the trip really meaningful in that way too, being able to bring their voices to a wider audience.”

Finding inspiration in Cape Town

As part of the Law School’s International Immersion Program, first-year law student Shah ventured to Cape Town to explore the mechanisms of South African law—and how they can inform legal studies in the U.S.

“I don't think most law students think about what law is like in other countries until they actually go there and learn about a different system. Looking at the ways that each system works or doesn’t can reveal a lot,” he explained.

For Shah, studying a country with such a young and developing democracy helped put the U.S. constitutional system into a new focus.

“Talking to the people in South Africa helped me understand that the U.S. is not perfect in the way it runs things,” said Shah, who is studying intellectual property and patent law. “Through the challenges in South Africa and through the successes from their constitution, I better understand how the U.S. Constitution could be better.”

While participating in the Law School’s immersion program, UChicago students are required to write a research paper that ties their specific interests and specializations to what they learned while abroad. Shah’s paper examines varying systems of intellectual law, with a focus on the South African system.

For his paper, Shah spoke with specialists in his field about how South African law is the first to allow for AI inventorship to be legally declared on patents, meaning that if an AI program is used to create a new product, the program itself could be listed on the patent as the inventor.

“Most intellectual property law follows from the English or E.U. law systems,” Shah explained. “But South Africa is the only country in the world that allows AI inventorship, which is why I wanted to go there to learn about it.”

In addition to working on their individual projects, students heard from a variety of leaders, experts and other professionals about the intricacies of South African law. Shah said speaking with former Constitutional Court of South Africa Justice Albie Sachs, known for his work in human rights activism and law as well as for his role in the early days of South African democracy, “was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“He had a really interesting perspective on the world because he’s been through so much. He’s seen how hard it is to create change, but he’s still such an optimist and has such a warm presence.”

“On this trip, we talked to people across the board who wanted to enact change and find ways to move their country forward,” Shah remembered. “I think it helps you realize how much each country has its own uphill battles and challenges. Talking to people who are trying to make it a better place is really refreshing and inspiring because it shows you how anyone can make a real impact on people.”