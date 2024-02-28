What role does the gut microbiome play in why more women develop Alzheimer’s disease?

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s dementia are women. While some of this discrepancy can be attributed to women living longer than men on average, researchers believe other factors play a role as well.

A pair of new studies from the University of Chicago explore differences in the development of Alzheimer’s-like symptoms in male and female mice. One study found gender differences in the response to a recently approved Alzheimer’s drug; the other examines the impact of estrogen, a reproductive hormone, on two hallmark symptoms of the disease.

The results suggest that estrogen likely plays a role in the formation of Alzheimer’s, in some combination with the gut microbiome, but the details remain to be understood.

The researchers hope, however, that the research provides clues that could someday help develop treatments.

Clues pointing to the microbiome

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by plaques—clumps of the protein known as amyloid beta—that accumulate in the brain, as well as inflammation of certain immune cells called microglia. In order to better understand the disease and how it works, researchers run tests using mice that have been engineered to develop these Alzheimers markers.

Researchers have suspected that the gut microbiome plays some role in Alzheimer’s, but it is not fully understood. In 2019, a research team led by Sangram Sisodia, the Thomas A. Reynolds Sr. Family Professor of Neurobiology at UChicago, found when they treated mice with antibiotics to wipe out the gut microbiome, the male mice went on to develop fewer markers of Alzheimer’s disease—but surprisingly, the same was not true for female mice.

A new study, published in Scientific Reports, investigated these differences more directly. Working with the UChicago Microbiome Center, postdoctoral scholar and first author of the study Piyali Saha wanted to investigate why the female mice did not exhibit reductions in Alzheimer’s after being treated with antibiotics.

Saha wondered if levels of circulating estrogen might be the reason. She treated Alzheimer’s-prone mice with antibiotics and saw that estrogen levels increased threefold in the female mice.

She then conducted a second set of experiments in which she removed the ovaries of female mice when they were just a few weeks old, in effect stopping estrogen production. This procedure reduced markers of Alzheimer’s.

In a third experiment, she gave ovary-less mice estradiol in their drinking water to restore estrogen levels. When she did, the Alzheimer’s markers increased.

The composition of the gut microbiome varied significantly among the mice undergoing ovarectomies, those later receiving estradiol, and the control groups.