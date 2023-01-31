What makes a book a book?

Those objects range from a clay tablet made in the 3rd century BCE to a modern audiobook. But are either of these books? It’s up to you to decide. The exhibition poses a series of questions: “Does a book need to have pages? Does a book need text?” Each decision sends visitors down a different path, a concept developed by exhibition designer Chelsea Kaufman.

“It’s easy to say, ‘I don’t know’ to these very meta questions,” said Kaufman. “But this choose-able path format breaks large questions down into manageable chunks. No matter what path you go down, you’ll find an example that proves and disproves your choice.”

Visitors will also be able to voice their opinions in an essay contest. Participants who submit a 100 word-essay that answers the question “What is a book?” will win a prize from Special Collections. The best entry will have the chance to be curator for a day.

Just like the exhibition, the following Q&A with Frengel reveals there are no easy answers when it comes to the nature of books. This interview has been edited and condensed.

What does a rare book curator do?

The duties of my job are to build the collections through gift and purchase. I am always trying to think, ‘What have we been drawing on historically? What are we missing examples of?’ I really want to help connect students, researchers and faculty with material objects in our collections; that's really important to me.

I think my purpose for being here is to always be thinking about how materiality and the medium shapes the message. Text in the abstract may seem like an immutable and unassailable idea. And yet, texts are often transformed by their material packaging.

Do you have an acquisition you’re particularly proud of?

In the exhibition is a 13th-century manuscript Bible, which is important because 13th-century Bibles are all in one volume and they set down the order of the books of the Bible. They were mostly copied in Paris but circulated widely through Europe and became the Bible as we know it today. We didn't have an example and acquired in December a beautiful Vulgate Bible copied in Spain, a purchase that was made possible from a generous gift of two alumni.

So, what is a book?

A book is such a familiar object in our culture. You think, ‘I know a book when I see a book. I know what a book is.’ But then when you start thinking about it, we have a facsimile in the exhibition. Is a facsimile of a book a book or does it only count if it's the original object? Can a book have more than one function? In the simplest sense, a book records and conveys information. But can it do other things? Can it fail at conveying information? I think that it can.