University of Chicago events planned in honor of Black History Month

Each year Black History Month serves as a reminder for many that there is no American history without the African Americans who have helped to shape it.

UChicago alum Carter G. Woodson laid the groundwork for what would become Black History Month more than a century ago. A trained historian, he witnessed how Black people were often ignored in the books and teachings that formed the study of U.S. history. In 1915, he and Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, which promoted studying black history as a discipline and celebrated the accomplishments of African Americans.

This February, a number of University of Chicago events welcome audiences to engage in conversations about the Black experience in the U.S., highlight contributions by Black policymakers and scholars, and celebrate the Black heroes and hidden figures throughout history.

Feb. 1: Lunch and book discussion

The Divinity School will host a lunch event featuring books chosen by Divinity School students regarding topics around Black religion, Black life and Black culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to socialize and receive copies of the following (learn more here):

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation by Keeanga Yamahtta Taylor

Enfleshing Freedom by M. Shawn Copeland

Singing in My Soul: Black Gospel Music in a Secular Age, by Jerma A. Jackson

Feb. 1: Fireside chat with Toni Preckwinkle

Toni Preckwinkle, AB’69, MAT’77, the president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, will join the Harris School of Public Policy for a conversation about Black joy, life on the South Side of Chicago, and the ordinary and extraordinary figures that we celebrate during Black History Month. Register here.

Feb. 2-22: Lunch conversations

The Divinity School’s lunch series will continue with several featured speakers:

Feb. 2: Eboni Marshall Turman, assistant professor of theology and African American religion at Yale Divinity School

Feb. 9: Larycia Hawkins, assistant professor of politics and religious studies at the University of Virginia

Feb. 14: Braxton Shelley, MDiv’17, PhD’17, associate professor of music, of sacred music and of divinity at the Yale Divinity School

Feb. 22: Nyle Fort, assistant professor of African American and African diaspora studies at Columbia University

March 2: Jeremy Williams, assistant professor of New Testament at Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University

Learn more about the speakers on the Divinity School website.

Feb. 15: Discussion with Black mayors

The Institute of Politics will host a discussion, “Welcome to the Mosaic: The Rise of Black Mayors in American Cities,” which will feature Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

The talk will be led by former IOP Pritzker Fellow and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Register here.

Feb. 16: Screening of the documentary Madan Sara

The Pearson Institute will host a screening of the documentary film Madan Sara, which tells the stories of the women known as Madan Sara in Haiti. Despite facing intense hardship and social stigma, the Madan Sara work to make Haiti’s economy run as they dream for a more just Haiti.

The event also will include and a conversation with the film’s director, Etant Dupain. Register here.

Feb. 18: The 38th Annual DuSable Conference

Started in 1985, the DuSable Conference is one of the longest-running conferences led by students at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

This year’s conference, “Black Ingenuity: Lifting Our Community as We Climb,” will provide a platform for the African American community to glean insights from people who have had a profound impact in business and service nationally and globally. Register here.

Feb. 21: Screening and discussion

The Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice and WBEZ and WTTW will host a screening of the The Big Payback, which tells the story of Robin Rue Simmons, a council member in Evanston, who led the passage of the first tax-funded reparations for Black Americans. Following the film’s screening, there will be a community conversation. Register here.

Feb. 23: Gallery night at Harris

The public is invited to a gallery night at the Harris School of Public Policy featuring local artists and food catered from local, Black-owned businesses. Register here.

Feb. 24: Fireside chat with John W. Rogers Jr.

The Harris School of Public Policy will welcome John W. Rogers Jr., Lab’76, founder of Ariel Investments and a UChicago Trustee, for a fireside chat.

Prof. Katherine Baicker, the dean of Harris, will lead the conversation, which will highlight the themes of patience and resilience that Rogers attributes to his success—not only as an investor, but also as a public servant. Rogers and Baicker will look to the ways that values-based investing impacts the public sphere and makes way for more successful, equitable communities. Register here.

