UChicago’s Latke-Hamantash Debate to celebrate 75th anniversary

Since 1946, University of Chicago scholars have vigorously debated the merits of two Jewish holiday foods: the latke, a potato fritter served at Hanukkah; and the hamantash, a triangular pastry served at Purim.

This year’s Latke-Hamantash Debate—held 75 years after the first debate—will take place virtually at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 2. Free registration is available at this link.

Hosted by UChicago Hillel, the event will feature presentations by Sarah Hammerschlag, a professor of religion and literature, philosophy of religions and history of Judaism in the Divinity School; and Omri Ben-Shahar, the Leo and Eileen Herzel Professor of Law. Hammerschlag will represent the latke, and Ben-Shahar the hamantash. They will be joined by Adam Shaw, a professor in the Department of Computer Science, who will serve as a swing debater.

The conclusion will be delivered by David Barak-Gorodetsky, a historian and scholar of Jewish thought who is currently a visiting fellow at the Divinity School from the University of Haifa in Israel.