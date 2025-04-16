UChicago undergraduates tackle disease research

Despite decades of progress, disease research still brims with unanswered questions: Can we predict how well patients will recover from a stroke? How can we rally immune cells to infiltrate—and destroy—tumors?

These questions are inspiring University of Chicago undergraduate students to move beyond their textbooks and into the lab to probe the same mysteries that faculty experts are trying to solve.

“There are so many questions yet to be answered, and so much scope of what's left to do," said Sneha Agarwal, a third-year student in the College. “That's really what got me into biology.”

A new approach to targeting tumors

Since high school, Agarwal has been captivated by the idea of applying engineering principles to living systems.

A biology major, Agarwal has been interested in health care since high school, when she volunteered at a palliative care facility in India. Witnessing late-stage cancer's human impact motivated her to seek solutions with immunology research.