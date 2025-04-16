UChicago undergraduates tackle disease research

His path to brain cancer research began with a family conversation. The son of two physicians, Rosen sought their guidance on where medical research was most needed. They pointed him to glioblastoma without hesitation.
Rosen took the initiative to email Prof. Bakhtiar Yamini, a neurological surgeon, in his first year at UChicago. "I got lucky that he needed a research assistant," he recalled. “I had to convince him to take me on because I was just a first-year.”
Rosen’s determination paid off, as he has come to contribute to other research projects under Dr. Yamini’s guidance—leveraging machine learning for better disease diagnosis and understanding.
For example, Rosen contributed key measurements to a project focused on predicting stroke outcomes. An AI model analyzed patient factors—like key demographics and timely drug administration—to forecast recovery. "It gives us an idea of which patients we need to pay the most attention to," said Rosen, "and helps us ensure they get the care they need."
Rosen’s dedication to research has made him a two-time Quad Research Scholar—competitive, open-discipline awards that support faculty-mentored, scholarly undergraduate research and creative inquiry experiences for College students. Outside the lab, Rosen also volunteers at Comer Children’s Hospital, providing emotional support and tutoring. He has even created a word game club for kids at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, allowing him to have a positive impact and take a break from the sometimes abstract nature of lab work.
A new generation of discoveries
For undergrads like Agarwal, McCord and Rosen, pursuing big, real-world research questions won’t end with their time at UChicago—it’s just the beginning.
Agarwal, who plans to undertake graduate studies in immunology, sees promise in tackling the latest conundrums in the field. “I love the idea of an unknown and having to figure out the answer,” she said. “I think there’s so much we can do if we harness the powers of the immune system.”
Meanwhile, McCord will head to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a rare neurodevelopmental disease researcher, hoping to one day pursue an MD-PhD and run her own lab. Inspired by his UChicago lab and volunteering experiences, Rosen will enter medical school—confident that he has developed the resilience needed to balance patient care and medical research.
Together, they exemplify how an early start in rigorous inquiry can shape a student’s entire trajectory. “My undergraduate experience showed me I’m driven by service to others through research,” said McCord. “UChicago has been a playground for learning to be a scientist in an atmosphere focused on asking questions, not just getting the results.”
Whether it’s re-engineering immune responses, investigating critical brain proteins, or deploying AI to guide clinical decisions, these undergraduates have embraced the toughest puzzles in disease research—and uncovered their own capacity to make significant contributions. As they step into medical schools, teaching hospitals and advanced labs, they carry forward the curiosity and determination that first drew them to research, ready to confront the next frontier of unanswered questions.
—A version of this story was originally published on the University of Chicago College website.