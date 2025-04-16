UChicago undergraduates tackle disease research

Students drive innovation in neuroscience, bioengineering and cancer therapy

Despite decades of progress, disease research still brims with unanswered questions: Can we predict how well patients will recover from a stroke? How can we rally immune cells to infiltrate—and destroy—tumors?

These questions are inspiring University of Chicago undergraduate students to move beyond their textbooks and into the lab to probe the same mysteries that faculty experts are trying to solve.

“There are so many questions yet to be answered, and so much scope of what's left to do," said Sneha Agarwal, a third-year student in the College. “That's really what got me into biology.”

A new approach to targeting tumors

Since high school, Agarwal has been captivated by the idea of applying engineering principles to living systems.

A biology major, Agarwal has been interested in health care since high school, when she volunteered at a palliative care facility in India. Witnessing late-stage cancer's human impact motivated her to seek solutions with immunology research.

Her passion also led her to join—and eventually lead—UChicago's team at the annual International Genetically Engineered Machine competition, the world’s largest synthetic biology challenge. Under her leadership, the team has researched innovative solutions, including the development of virus-like particles to combat diseases.

At UChicago, she now works under Prof. Jeffrey Hubbell on a new method to improve cancer therapy. Using genetic instructions through mRNA, the approach directs cells near tumors to produce chemokines. Like a distress signal, these chemokines tell immune cells where to direct their attacks—in this case, at cancerous tumor sites.

“Tumors in general are very smart at coming up with ways to prevent the immune system from looking at them,” said Agarwal. Her approach may represent a crucial strategy for counteracting this effect, causing immune cells to find and infiltrate tumors more effectively.

In addition, by targeting the tumor site specifically, this approach has the potential to reduce damage to healthy cells—improving quality of life for cancer patients.

“It’s more important than ever to look at other ways in which you can tackle the problem without the negative side effects,” Agarwal said. “That is one of the great benefits to this approach.”

Exploring the developing brain

While Agarwal focuses on mobilizing the immune system against cancer, Eva McCord—a fourth-year majoring in neuroscience—is exploring a different frontier: the complex mechanisms of brain development.

Growing up with two brothers on the autism spectrum, she recalls being intrigued by how neural development shapes  our social experiences. "It was an early opportunity to think critically about how our brains shape our lives," she recalled.

At UChicago, McCord researches a protein called actin, which is involved in many important cellular processes and is crucial for the survival of cells. She hopes to understand actin’s role in the transformation of stem cells into the brain’s neurons. The long-term goal is to identify how missteps in that process may lead to debilitating conditions—from multiple sclerosis to Parkinson’s disease.

She has also developed an innovative molecular genetics tool. Instead of studying actin’s effects by removing it entirely—which often kills cells—her technique targets actin in the nucleus only. This allows cells to survive during the research process while revealing actin’s crucial role in regulating gene expression.

This approach paves the way for more crucial research to understand the cellular and nuclear mechanisms behind many neurological disorders.

“Anybody who has access to this tool can learn about what actin is doing in a wide variety of [nuclear] processes that may lead to diseases,” said McCord.

McCord’s dedication to sharing knowledge extends beyond the lab. She has also served as co-editor-in-chief of The Chicago Maroon, UChicago’s independent student newspaper, which helped her build her analytical skills.

“I have developed a skill for asking precise questions that have revealed unforeseen answers, both in the newsroom and in the laboratory,” said McCord. “Equipped with these answers, I am extremely motivated to put in the time and intellectual energy necessary to realize a world, particularly through scientific research and drug development, in which these answers can improve lives.”

AI-driven patient care

While McCord investigates the fundamental building blocks of neurons, Koby Rosen—another fourth-year neuroscience major—approaches disease research from a different angle: using cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes.

His work focuses on bridging the gap between laboratory discoveries and direct patient care—tackling clinical puzzles like chemotherapy for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer known for its resistance to standard treatments.

His path to brain cancer research began with a family conversation. The son of two physicians, Rosen sought their guidance on where medical research was most needed. They pointed him to glioblastoma without hesitation.

Rosen took the initiative to email Prof. Bakhtiar Yamini, a neurological surgeon, in his first year at UChicago. "I got lucky that he needed a research assistant," he recalled. “I had to convince him to take me on because I was just a first-year.”

Rosen’s determination paid off, as he has come to contribute to other research projects under Dr. Yamini’s guidance—leveraging machine learning for better disease diagnosis and understanding.

For example, Rosen contributed key measurements to a project focused on predicting stroke outcomes. An AI model analyzed patient factors—like key demographics and timely drug administration—to forecast recovery. "It gives us an idea of which patients we need to pay the most attention to," said Rosen, "and helps us ensure they get the care they need."

Rosen’s dedication to research has made him a two-time Quad Research Scholar—competitive, open-discipline awards that support faculty-mentored, scholarly undergraduate research and creative inquiry experiences for College students. Outside the lab, Rosen also volunteers at Comer Children’s Hospital, providing emotional support and tutoring. He has even created a word game club for kids at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, allowing him to have a positive impact and take a break from the sometimes abstract nature of lab work.

A new generation of discoveries

For undergrads like Agarwal, McCord and Rosen, pursuing big, real-world research questions won’t end with their time at UChicago—it’s just the beginning.

Agarwal, who plans to undertake graduate studies in immunology, sees promise in tackling the latest conundrums in the field. “I love the idea of an unknown and having to figure out the answer,” she said. “I think there’s so much we can do if we harness the powers of the immune system.”

Meanwhile, McCord will head to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a rare neurodevelopmental disease researcher, hoping to one day pursue an MD-PhD and run her own lab. Inspired by his UChicago lab and volunteering experiences, Rosen will enter medical school—confident that he has developed the resilience needed to balance patient care and medical research.

Together, they exemplify how an early start in rigorous inquiry can shape a student’s entire trajectory. “My undergraduate experience showed me I’m driven by service to others through research,” said McCord. “UChicago has been a playground for learning to be a scientist in an atmosphere focused on asking questions, not just getting the results.”

Whether it’s re-engineering immune responses, investigating critical brain proteins, or deploying AI to guide clinical decisions, these undergraduates have embraced the toughest puzzles in disease research—and uncovered their own capacity to make significant contributions. As they step into medical schools, teaching hospitals and advanced labs, they carry forward the curiosity and determination that first drew them to research, ready to confront the next frontier of unanswered questions.

