UChicago to present honorary degree to Joseph Neubauer at Convocation

The University of Chicago will present an honorary degree to Joseph Neubauer, former chairman of the Board of Trustees, during its Convocation ceremony on June 3.

Neubauer, MBA’65, will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree, in recognition of his extraordinary service to the University. At Convocation, UChicago also will confer honorary degrees upon five renowned scholars and will honor Chancellor Emeritus and President Emeritus Robert J. Zimmer for his leadership and service to the University.

During his service as Board chair from 2015 to 2022, the University concluded The University of Chicago Campaign: Inquiry and Impact, the largest and most comprehensive campaign in its history. Neubauer continues to serve the University as a member of the Board, to which he was first elected in 1992, and is a Life Member of the Chicago Booth Council.

Neubauer is the retired CEO and board chairman of Aramark, which under his leadership, grew into a $13 billion global services provider. Neubauer began his career at Chase Manhattan Bank, where at age 27, he became the youngest vice president its history. He went on to hold several senior positions with PepsiCo, Inc. before joining Aramark. He currently manages his family office, Next Egg Group.

An active alum since his graduation from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (now Chicago Booth), Neubauer’s involvement with the University is characterized by many years of distinguished service and philanthropic commitment. He and his wife, Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer, were awarded the University of Chicago Medal in 2013, which recognizes rare and distinguished service to the University. Together they support many areas of the University, including the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, the Neubauer Family Assistant Professors Program, an endowed professorship at the Booth School of Business, the Adelante Scholars Program and the Booth Civic Scholars program.