UChicago offers ways to get involved, learn more about environment for Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the University of Chicago has organized numerous events through the month, from conferences to panels to exhibitions to a day of service dedicated to cleaning up Jackson Park.

Wednesday, April 12: Join the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago at Saieh Hall as it hosts a conversation with Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor about preparing communities for water challenges in an uncertain climate future.

Wednesday, April 12: The Mansueto Institute will host a Campus Environmental Lunch & Learn about current and future research on environmental issues at the University of Chicago. Networking with students, faculty, and staff interested in environmental research to follow. Virtual option available via Zoom.

Tuesday, April 18: Securely shred documents, CDs, tapes, films, and more—plus get a free taco dinner—at the UChicago Community Shred Fest, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Press Building at 1427 E. 60th. Street.

Wednesday, April 19: The Logan Center for the Arts will screen at 7 p.m. “Voices of the Rainforest: A Day in the Life of Bosavi,” a 70-minute eco-rockumentary. The cinema concert features a day in the life of the rainforest and the music it inspires for the Bosavi people of Papua New Guinea. Everyday activities of work, leisure and ritual are heard in the full ambient setting of the rainforest throughout the day and night.

Thursday, April 20 & Friday, April 21: The Committee on Environment, Geography, and Urbanization (CEGU) will host its inaugural conference at the Regenstein Library with panels on agrarian environments, spatial media, urbanization and waste with leading scholars in conversation with CEGU faculty.

Friday, April 21: All UChicago students are invited to register for an Earth Day panel on environmental justice in Chicago, hosted by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the University Community Service Center. Lunch is provided, must register by April 19.

Saturday, April 22: All members of the University community are invited to join the University Community Service Center and the Jackson Park Advisory Council for an Earth Day of Service, featuring clean-ups and other efforts at Jackson Park. Participants should meet at the southeast Museum of Science and Industry Parking Lot at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 22: Enjoy engaging gallery talks focused on ancient engineering and recycling in the ancient world in Ancient Earth Day, a free event open to all ages at the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures Museum (ISAC).