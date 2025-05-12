At UChicago, mentorship drives the ‘front line of discovery’

For Babnigg, the field course was a pivotal moment in his academic journey and helped define an interest in observational data analysis that now undergirds his honors thesis research.

“Usually, undergraduates end up using pre-processed data,” he said. “But to see the full process. It just made me more passionate.”

Babnigg is one of several students mentored by Gladders, both through one-on-one and weekly research meetings. Babnigg emphasized the value of engaging with other students, often working on different but related projects, as well as the generation of ideas and support that can come from getting together as a group.

Many former astrophysics majors have continued to study the field in graduate schools elsewhere, but they remain connected to UChicago and current majors through a shared Slack channel. When students type questions or reach out for insight on their research, alumni of the program can provide mentorship and advice from wherever they are in the world. For Gladders, this is one of the greatest achievements of the program since the major first launched in 2018.

“One of the highlights for me,” Gladders said, “is not just mentoring individual students—although that's been a highlight in a lot of ways—but mentoring a community of engagement and support.”

Colleagues in the production of knowledge

Earthbound and across campus, undergraduates in UChicago’s Development of Social Cognition Laboratory are researching fundamental questions of identity development and social behavior in children.

The lab is run by psychology Prof. Katherine D. Kinzler, who is also the vice provost for Academic Career Advancement, with a team of staff, graduate and undergraduate students.

Kinzler’s lab is structured around collaboration, both within her team and with colleagues in the Developmental Investigations of Behavior and Strategy Laboratory led by Assoc. Prof. Alex Shaw. Undergraduate research assistants work between labs and across projects with peers, graduate students and faculty.

“Research is where knowledge originates,” Kinzler said. “Students who join the lab want to be part of that.”

Research is one of her favorite ways to engage with undergraduates, because it creates opportunities for what she describes as “reciprocal learning.” When a faculty member and a student study, test and discover together, they establish a new kind of relationship as colleagues and collaborators.

In her lab,students also cultivate important connections with each other. Graduate students serve as leaders and mentors, filling a unique role as advanced researchers who are typically just a few years ahead of their undergraduate colleagues.

“People often want to learn from a near peer,” Kinzler said.“[Graduate students] are role models within reach.”



Rachel King, a doctoral student in developmental psychology, studies how children understand concepts like wealth, poverty and inequality. She collaborates closely with undergraduates and especially values mentoring those pursuing an honors thesis.

“I value their input,” she said. “If I have students working with me who are excellent and driven to get a project done—that’s a project I probably wouldn’t have time to do if I didn’t have them as collaborators.”