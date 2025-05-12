At UChicago, mentorship drives the ‘front line of discovery’

For a keen mind, the right mentor can make a world of difference.
This may be especially true for students at the University of Chicago as they immerse in discovery. The relationships students build with their mentors support them as they connect with research opportunities, explore their passions and test their mettle against tough problems and enduring questions.
For Daniel Babnigg, a fourth-year astrophysics major, mentorship created the opportunity to peer through a telescope—and see something wholly new.
During spring break of 2024, Babnigg was among a small group of undergraduates invited by his mentor, UChicago astronomy and astrophysics Prof. Mike Gladders, to travel to the Las Campanas Observatory in the mountains near Chile's Atacama Desert. There, the powerful Magellan Telescopes—twin 6.5-meter optical telescopes—stand like sentinels, sixty meters apart, on the isolated peak of Cerro Manqui. They offer a glimpse into the cosmos and a chance to put classroom theory into practice.
Babnigg and his classmates were students in a two-quarter field course taught by Gladders, who describes the course as “a deep dive into observational astrophysical research.”
“We talk about what discovery looks like,” he explained, “and then take those discoveries to a telescope and actually study them.”
Students make the leap from learner to researcher as they comb through public data in search of unique, unusual or unexamined astrophysical objects. Later, they study these objects further using the Magellan Telescope. Babnigg savored his moment in the chair: adjusting the controls, pointing the telescope, confronting the cosmos and capturing data.
“It was my first experience to actually be in the field,” he said. “It was really, really cool.”
Powerful telescopes such as the Magellans, which can study the light from faint objects across the universe, have fueled a new age of discovery in astrophysical research—what Gladders considers to be the next golden age. For him, the purpose of the field course is to engage students “on the front line of discovery” as collaborators in the production of knowledge. Their contributions have immediate and tangible scientific value.
“These observatory sites are quite magical places,” Gladders said. “You're there to do something intellectually grounded in research, but part of the experience is standing under that sky in the middle of the night where the center of the Milky Way arcs overhead. The air is so clear and the place is so isolated, that you almost feel like you're falling off the planet and into the cosmos. Sharing that feeling with students, I think, is as important as sharing the intellectual experience.”