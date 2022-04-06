UChicago to host April 30 memorial for former President Hugo Sonnenschein

The University of Chicago will host a memorial service for the late Hugo Sonnenschein, the University’s 11th president, on April 30 at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel.

The 2 p.m. service will include remarks from University leaders and from colleagues, friends, and family members. The public is invited to attend the event, as well as a reception that will follow in Chicago Booth’s Winter Garden. (RSVP here by April 21.) The memorial also will be webcast on the University’s digital channels.

A renowned economist and longtime University administrator, Sonnenschein led the UChicago through a period of great transformation during his tenure as president from 1993 to 2000. Sonnenschein, who died July 15, 2021, at age 80, was remembered for his profound impact as a University leader and an economist and mentor.

In recognition of his influence as a scholar and mentor, the University’s Becker Friedman Institute for Economics will hold an April 29-30 conference for Sonnenschein, who most recently served as the Charles L. Hutchinson Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus in the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics. The private event will include presentations of scholarly work on the frontiers of economic theory, as well as remarks from Sonnenschein’s former students and colleagues about the impact that Sonnenschein had on the profession and on those working within it.