UChicago Arts & Humanities Day returns with new speakers and events

On Oct. 18, the University of Chicago will host more than two dozen lectures, symposia and exhibitions for its annual Arts & Humanities Day celebration.

Now in its 45th year, this public showcase of research and teaching across disciplines will feature a broader range of speakers by partnering with Chicago Humanities to bring an expanded roster of humanistic thinkers and makers to the University.

The partnership builds on a tradition of faculty-led lectures and tours that have long been the hallmark of Humanities Day—events which will remain free and open to all—while adding a slate of dynamic dialogues between UChicago scholars and writers, actors, artists and public intellectuals from across the cultural spectrum.

Together, they will highlight how the deep, passionate thinking of the humanities animates the topics and trends that shape our world. Events will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at venues on the UChicago campus.

“Arts & Humanities Day will create even more opportunities for the public to engage with the innovative and capacious research and teaching of UChicago’s faculty in humanistic fields,” said Deborah Nelson, dean of the Division of the Arts & Humanities.

“We're especially excited to partner with Chicago Humanities to showcase the ways in which scholars and practitioners in the arts and humanities have such a profound influence on our individual and collective lives.”

A legacy of impact

Since its founding in 1980, Humanities Day has offered audiences the chance to experience firsthand the research of UChicago faculty.

Every year, scholars bring questions and materials from their classrooms to public audiences, showing how the humanities illuminate everything from ancient philosophy to contemporary social media. The conversations across humanistic fields—philosophy, visual art, linguistics, literature, music and more—have long served as touchstones for audiences who share a love of big ideas, life-changing art and cultural inquiry.