UChicago announces recipients of 2025 Academic Communicators Network awards

The University of Chicago has announced the recipients of the 2025 Academic Communicators Network (ACN) Excellence Awards, which recognize scholars who excel in sharing their research and scholarship with public audiences. Five UChicago scholars were honored this year: Prof. William Baude for digital communications, Prof. Robert A. Pape for op-ed writing, Research Prof. Justin Marlowe for media relations, Neubauer Family Asst. Prof. Janelle R. Goodwill for early career communicator and Prof. Alison L. LaCroix for best overall communicator.

Award recipients were selected by the ACN awards committee—comprising members of the ACN Faculty Advisory Committee, the Office of the Provost, and University Communications—from a competitive pool of nominations submitted by faculty, staff and academic leadership.

Launched in 2018, ACN supports UChicago faculty and other academic appointees in sharing their expertise with external audiences. A partnership between the Office of the Provost and University Communications, the program offers year-round training on topics such as media engagement, presentation delivery and op-ed writing. It also provides a media engagement platform connecting journalists with faculty experts.

“At a time when our society has an urgent need for university researchers to communicate the value and meaning of their work to broad audiences, the importance of academic communication has never been greater,” said Paul M. Rand, vice president for communications. “The ACN Excellence Awards recognize academics who not only produce groundbreaking research but also communicate it with clarity and purpose—ensuring that knowledge extends beyond the academy and contributes meaningfully to public understanding.”

Op-ed writing award: Robert A. Pape

The op-ed writing award honors scholars who write insightful opinion pieces and have received recognition in noteworthy publications, sharing their academic research with external audiences.

Pape is a professor in the Department of Political Science and the director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, whose research specializes in political violence and international security affairs. Over the past year, he has helped shape public understanding of the war in Gaza, antisemitism on college campuses, and the bitter divisions in our electorate by contributing op-eds to major outlets including the New York Times, Financial Times, Boston Globe and CNN.

Digital communications award: William Baude

The digital communications award honors scholars for innovative use of digital platforms to share research and engage broader audiences.

Baude, the Harry Kalven Jr. Professor of Law, focuses his research on election law, federal Indian Law and the constitutional law of interstate relations. As co-host of the acclaimed Divided Argument podcast and a leading contributor to The Volokh Conspiracy, Baude uses podcasts, blogs and social media to distill complex legal issues and influence national policy debate. Last year his legal theories drove much of the conversation on the topic of Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for president in 2024.

Media relations award: Justin Marlowe

The media relations award recognizes scholars who work effectively with broadcast, print and digital media to disseminate their research.

Marlowe, research professor and director of the Center for Municipal Finance at the Harris School of Public Policy, concentrates his research on public finance, with emphasis on public capital markets, infrastructure finance, state and local budgeting, and financial disclosure. He became a go-to expert for media on explaining how cities pay for everything from law enforcement to education, and garbage collection to sports stadiums—translating academic expertise into accessible commentary on matters of public interest. His expertise has been featured in media outlets including NPR’s Marketplace, ProPublica, Bloomberg, The Bond Buyer, Financial Times, Chicago Tribune and NBC. Marlowe also co-hosts the Public Money Pod podcast.

Early career communicator: Janelle R. Goodwill

Goodwill is a Neubauer Family Assistant Professor at the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice, whose research centers the mental health experiences of Black Americans, with a particular focus on suicide prevention and mental health promotion.

Goodwill’s work on Black suicide prevention was featured in a two-part segment on the PBS NewsHour, and she has also discussed her research on Chicago Tonight and NPR. She has published op-eds in the Chicago Sun-Times, STAT, and the Conversation to raise awareness about rising youth suicide rates and mental health challenges in Black communities. By sharing her expertise through media interviews, op-eds and public events, she has established herself as a compelling and trusted voice on critical public health issues.

Best overall communicator award: Alison L. LaCroix

The best overall communicator award honors scholars who demonstrate excellence across multiple ACN award categories.

Alison L. LaCroix, the Robert Newton Reid Professor of Law, is a leading scholar of U.S. legal history, specializing in constitutional law, federalism, and 18th- and 19th-century legal thought. Her recent book, The Interbellum Constitution: Union, Commerce, and Slavery in the Age of Federalisms (Yale University Press), has prompted wide public engagement. Through op-eds, podcast interviews, and media appearances across outlets including NPR, ABC, CBS, C-SPAN, and Project Syndicate, LaCroix brings historical context to modern constitutional debates, including the Electoral College, presidential powers and the Supreme Court.



