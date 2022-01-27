UChicago and local leaders examine root causes of violence and possible solutions

In her virtual remarks, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton outlined the state’s four-year Reimagine Public Safety Act plan that is investing $250 million in addressing gun violence through partnerships with community-based organizations. When tackling these issues, she added, policymakers, leaders and other experts must unpack the harm caused by decades of disinvestment—predominantly to neighborhoods of color.

“We are using data and holistic strategies to approach this problem like a public health crisis—because that’s what it is. For too long, policies have turned to punitive measures that don’t address the root causes of violence in our neighborhoods,” said Stratton, a South Side native. “It’s easy to feel helpless amid so much grief and trauma. But we all have a role in addressing the systemic issues that hurt us and our neighbors. This truth, and the knowledge that our communities know best what they need to thrive, will guide us.”

Deborah Gorman-Smith, dean of UChicago’s Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice, spoke to the complex intersection of challenges that perpetuate violence, including longstanding racial and social inequities. As director of the Chicago Center for Youth Violence Prevention, Gorman-Smith shared some details about the data-driven community action plan that CCYVP has been implementing in recent years in partnership with local groups and UChicago Medicine’s Urban Health Initiative. Since the plan has been in place, the team has seen a 14 percent drop in robberies in their focus area in comparison to similar Chicago neighborhoods, a 10 percent drop in aggravated assaults, and a 17 percent drop in shootings.

To illuminate the depth and scale of disinvestment in the Bronzeville community, Pastor Chris Harris recalled discovering his son had received the same decades-old textbook he had once used as a child. Programs such as those enacted by CCYVP, Harris said, have helped shift perceptions and foster mutually beneficial progress between the University and the broader community.

“The folks here had to respect the knowledge base and the experience of the community,” said Harris, who is CEO of Bright Star Community Outreach and senior pastor at Bright Star Community Church. “We didn’t speak their language, and they didn’t speak ours, and so bringing us all to the same table to have conversations, it allowed them to respect us and allowed us to respect what their knowledge was. That’s what’s been exciting. That is something extraordinarily different. And I think much more of that has to happen.”

Roundtable participants discussed other promising joint efforts, including UChicago Medicine’s Violence Recovery Program, which identifies patients at risk of repeat injuries from violence and connects them and their families to hospital and community-based wrap-around services. The program has served nearly 9,000 trauma patients since its founding in 2018.

“Forty percent of the patients that we engage with accept the interventions, whether it's a work program with READI, whether it’s programs that Bright Star Community Outreach provides,” said Brenda Battle, senior vice president for community health transformation at UChicago Medicine. “Our violence recovery specialists help them with housing, food. These are things, these social determinants of health, that will mitigate some of the immediate needs that they have so that you can move them toward long-term recovery and long-term solutions.”