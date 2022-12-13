SUE the T. rex’s right arm undergoes CT scan at UChicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine made prehistory by caring for a Chicago icon on Dec. 8.

The right arm of SUE the Tyrannosaurus rex underwent a CT scan at the UChicago Medicine Center for Care and Discovery to help museum researchers understand how the T. Rex used its famously short arms.

SUE is the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever discovered, at more than 40 feet long. The fossil, one of the most famous in the world, has its permanent home at the Field Museum in Chicago.

Well-preserved T. rex arms are rarely found, so CT scans of SUE’s bones at the University of Chicago will be a big step in understanding how the dinosaur moved, the Field Museum said. (The skeleton on display will have a temporary “prosthetic arm” while the bones are in transit.)

Field Museum paleontologist Jingmai O’Connor said the CT scans of SUE’s shoulder girdle and forelimb will be used to create digital models to determine range of motion and force.